How to Watch ‘Los Espookys’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

When normal is always on the menu, it’s time to call on the horror experts to spice things up! The HBO comedy “Los Espookys” returns for its second season as a group of gore aficionados and entrepreneurs try to shoot some adrenaline into their sleepy Latin American town. The premiere finds Renaldo and his crew faced with new obstacles from actual ghosts to inner demons as they try to expand their business. You won’t miss a scare on Friday, Sept. 16 at 11 p.m. ET with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Los Espookys’ Season 2 Premiere

When: Friday, Sept. 16

Friday, Sept. 16 TV: HBO Max

The series will also be available on Sept. 16 on HBO at 11 p.m. ET.

About ‘Los Espookys’

From the mind of Fred Armisen (“Documentary Now!”) comes “Los Espookys,” a bilingual take on the paranormal. Horror aficionados Renaldo, Ursula, Tati, Andres, and Uncle Tico band together to start a business that takes advantage of the unusual happenings around their sleepy Latin American hometown. Season 2 finds the cast dealing with the ghost of a beauty pageant queen while managing new marriages, freed souls, and even unemployment.

The release schedule for the six-episode season is as follows:

# Title Air Date 1 “Los Espiritus en el Cementerio” (“The Spirits in the Cemetery”) Sept. 16, 2022 2 “Bibi’s” Sept. 23, 2022 3 “Las Ruinas” (“The Ruins”) Sept. 30, 2022 4 “Las Muchas Caras de un Hombre” (“One Man’s Many Faces”) Oct. 7, 2022 5 “El Virus” (“The Virus”) Octo. 14, 2022 6 “El Eclipse” (“The Eclipse”) Oct. 21, 2022

How to Stream ‘Los Espookys’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

