How to Watch ‘Los Espookys’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
When normal is always on the menu, it’s time to call on the horror experts to spice things up! The HBO comedy “Los Espookys” returns for its second season as a group of gore aficionados and entrepreneurs try to shoot some adrenaline into their sleepy Latin American town. The premiere finds Renaldo and his crew faced with new obstacles from actual ghosts to inner demons as they try to expand their business. You won’t miss a scare on Friday, Sept. 16 at 11 p.m. ET with a Subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch ‘Los Espookys’ Season 2 Premiere
- When: Friday, Sept. 16
- TV: HBO Max
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max
The series will also be available on Sept. 16 on HBO at 11 p.m. ET.
About ‘Los Espookys’
From the mind of Fred Armisen (“Documentary Now!”) comes “Los Espookys,” a bilingual take on the paranormal. Horror aficionados Renaldo, Ursula, Tati, Andres, and Uncle Tico band together to start a business that takes advantage of the unusual happenings around their sleepy Latin American hometown. Season 2 finds the cast dealing with the ghost of a beauty pageant queen while managing new marriages, freed souls, and even unemployment.
Los Espookys
A group of friends turn their love for horror into a peculiar business, providing horror to those who need it, in a dreamy Latin American country where the strange and eerie are just part of daily life.
The release schedule for the six-episode season is as follows:
|#
|Title
|Air Date
|1
|“Los Espiritus en el Cementerio” (“The Spirits in the Cemetery”)
|Sept. 16, 2022
|2
|“Bibi’s”
|Sept. 23, 2022
|3
|“Las Ruinas” (“The Ruins”)
|Sept. 30, 2022
|4
|“Las Muchas Caras de un Hombre” (“One Man’s Many Faces”)
|Oct. 7, 2022
|5
|“El Virus” (“The Virus”)
|Octo. 14, 2022
|6
|“El Eclipse” (“The Eclipse”)
|Oct. 21, 2022
How to Stream ‘Los Espookys’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch “Los Espookys” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with HBO Max.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. It is The Streamable’s choice for Best Streaming Service of 2022.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”Sign Up