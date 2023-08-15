How to Watch ‘The Love Experiment’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

MTV isn’t ready to let go of that summer lovin’ quite yet. The premiere of “The Love Experiment” is heading to screens Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 10 p.m. ET, showing just how messy (and entertaining) summer romances can be. Instead of your average dating show with one person searching for love by going on a bunch of dates to find their match, “The Love Experiment” follows three best friends on the hunt for their soulmates. With three best-friend bachelorettes falling in love can be tricky and dramatic. You can watch MTV with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , Sling TV , Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About 'The Love Experiment' Series Premiere

“The Love Experiment” follows three best friends from Atlanta, Marcia, Paige, and Tamara, as they meet a plethora of eligible men who are ready to settle down. However, having a dating app come to life and having a textbook-perfect list of men to choose from becomes harder than the three women realized.

Helping them along the way is relationship expert and CEO and Founder of The Spicy Life, Mari Waugh (Spicy Mari). Mari will coach the women and potential couples with their communication, passion, and how to go about relationships in the modern day.

With 24 eligible bachelors to choose from, elimination nights get harder and harder the more these women fall for potential partners. In the end, they have to answer “If you’re offered everything you want… will you ultimately choose what you need?” Will the three best friends walk away from the reality series engaged? Or will they continue their search for Mr. Right? Tune in every Tuesday night.

