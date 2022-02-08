How to Watch “The Loyola Project” Without Cable on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, and More

Before our generation had the 11th-seeded Loyola Ramblers take the college basketball world by storm during the 2018 NCAA Tournament, our parents and grandparents were captivated by their own set of Ramblers. On Monday, February 7, CBS and Paramount+ will celebrate the 1963 national champion Loyola Ramblers in a documentary titled “The Loyola Project.” You can watch the event live on CBS or watch it anytime on Paramount+.

Background

At the height of the civil rights movement, the Ramblers broke racial barriers and changed college basketball forever. Now, nearly 60 years later, this legendary team is reexamined by current Loyola basketball player and co-captain, Lucas Williamson. Woven together with archival footage and modern-day interviews, this captivating story resonates with today’s continued struggle for equality.

“I’m a Chicagoan and a big sports fan, but this story somehow was not as prominent as some of the other amazing ones coming out of the city. Loyola’s Cinderella run to the Final Four in 2018 changed that, and really made me dig deeper into the legacy of the 1963 Ramblers,” said director Patrick Creadon. “Words like diversity, equity and inclusion were not part of the dialogue in 1963 – my hope is that audiences in 2022 who do prioritize those values will recognize the role the Ramblers played in getting us to the present-day conversation.”

