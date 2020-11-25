How to Watch the Macy’s 2020 Thanksgiving Day Parade Live Online Without Cable

What’s Thanksgiving without the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City? Though COVID-19 has put the kibosh on so many events, we at least still get the simple joy of watching the parade again this year. The event will begin airing on NBC at 9 a.m. ET, which can be streamed with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

When: Thursday, Nov. 26 at 9 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

With coronavirus still rampant, huge measures were placed in order for this year’s parade to happen. For one, all performances, which are usually done live, are pre-recorded this year. Macy’s has also limited the overall number of participants and has tested them for COVID. The company has also cut out the annual Thanksgiving eve balloon celebration and the student marching bands who usually partake won’t be present this year.

“In order to avoid gathering large crowds of spectators along our traditional 2.5-mile route in New York City, we have shortened the route to focus solely on the last section of our annual march,” Macy’s said in a statement. “On Thanksgiving Day, we will showcase our annual celebration’s signature balloons, floats, performances and herald the arrival of Santa Claus, in front of Macy’s famed flagship store on 34th Street for our national television special on NBC.”

Though the company has also shortened the parade route in an effort to minimize the amount of attendees, Macy’s will be bringing out those big ole floats we love. This year, viewers can expect troupe of dancing Pikachu and a massive Pikachu balloon; a charming small-town square designed by Lifetime; a 3-D Christmas countdown calendar courtesy of Hallmark; Boss Baby who was created in promotion of The Boss Baby: Family Business movie set to come out next year; and Tom and Jerry in promotion of the live-action film coming out next year as well.

