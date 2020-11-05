How to Watch ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Episode 2 on Disney Plus

We finally got the long-awaited second season of “The Mandalorian” and premiere episode did not disappoint.

For hardcore Star Wars fans, there were several Easter eggs littered throughout the episode including references to “Return of the Jedi.” Baby Yoda was of course at the forefront as he and Mando continue on their journey back home.

How to Watch ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Episode 2

When: Available November 6th at 12AM PT

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Disney+

SPOILER ALERT!

While there was a lot to be excited about, fans were left raving by the undisclosed figure at the end of the episode. Most believe it’s Boba Fett, the bounty hunter who appeared in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, but the only way to find out is by tuning in.

Can You Stream The Mandalorian For Free?

Disney+ ended their free trial back in June, so in order to watch the show, you have to sign up for the streaming service.

Disney+ is available for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, but can also be purchased as part of the Disney bundle, combined with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 which saves you ~$6 per month.

What Time Will ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Episode 2 Be Released?

According to Disney, the “The Mandalorian” will be available on November 6th at 12am PT, 3am ET, and 7am GMT.

When Are ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Episodes Released?

Season two of the show will be comprised of eight episodes of varying length. Disney+ will release one episode every Friday beginning Oct. 30 through Dec. 18th.

What is ‘The Mandalorian’ Episode Schedule?

Unlike Netflix, Disney+ doesn’t follow the binge-watching model of releasing all episodes at once. Instead, the service releases an episode each week, with “The Mandalorian” dropping every Friday.

Episode 1: Friday, Oct. 30

Episode 2: Friday, Nov. 6

Episode 3: Friday, Nov. 13

Episode 4: Friday, Nov. 20

Episode 5: Friday, Nov. 27

Episode 6: Friday, Dec. 4

Episode 7: Friday, Dec. 11

Episode 8: Friday, Dec. 18

About The Mandalorian Season 2

As with any other Stars Wars productions, details surrounding “The Mandalorian’s” second season have been far, few and in-between. What we know for sure is that Mando and Baby Yoda are once again going to be together as the lone gunfighter has sworn to bring The Child—Baby Yoda’s official name—back home. This detail was even confirmed by the show’s writer, showrunner and producer, Jon Favreau back in September.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Favreau stated, “The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world. The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show…As we introduce other characters, there are opportunities to follow different storylines. The world was really captivated by ‘Game of Thrones’ and how that evolved as the characters followed different storylines — that’s very appealing to me as an audience member.”

The second season will also introduce a slew of new characters. Where they fall in the storyline is still unknown, but fans can expect to see Rosario Dawson, as Ahsoka Tano, the former Padawan of Anakin Skywalker. Katee Sackhoff will also star as Bo-Katan Kryze, the character she voiced in “The Clone Wars.”

Where Can I Watch ‘The Mandalorian’ S02E2

You can stream “The Mandalorian” Season 2 on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku, iPad, iPhone, Xbox, PS4, Samsung Smart TV, Vizio Smart TV, LG Smart TV.

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Trailer