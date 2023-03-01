How to Watch ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Din Djarin’s life has taken some truly unexpected turns since he met little Grogu in Season 1 of “The Mandalorian.” The two have been on remarkable adventures across the galaxy together, and are reunited once again in Season 3 of the series, which debuts on Disney+ on Wednesday March 1. What sort of epic deeds will they be called upon to accomplish this season, as the New Republic struggles for dominance against the Imperial Remnant? You can watch The Mandalorian: Season 3 with a subscription to Disney+ .

About ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Premiere

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. The Force-sensitive child was allowed by Jedi Master Luke Skywalker to follow his heart, and chose to leave his Jedi training in favor of a reunion with Djarin, whom he thinks of as a father.

Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together. Will Djarin be able to use the darksaber to unite the Mandalorian people? What will its former owner Bo-Katan Kryze have to say about that? Djarin may yearn for a return to the simple life of a bounty hunter before it’s all over, but his destiny awaits.

Can you watch ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Premiere for free?

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch The Mandalorian: Season 3 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Premiere Schedule

Disney+ will be airing ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Premiere on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Episode 1 : Wednesday, March 1, 2023

: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 Episode 2 : Wednesday, March 8, 2023

: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Episode 3 : Wednesday, March 15, 2023

: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Episode 4 : Wednesday, March 22, 2023

: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Episode 5 : Wednesday, March 29, 2023

: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Episode 6 : Wednesday, April 5, 2023

: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Episode 7 : Wednesday, April 12, 2023

: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Episode 8: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Can you watch ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download The Mandalorian: Season 3 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Premiere?

You can watch The Mandalorian: Season 3 on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Premiere Trailer