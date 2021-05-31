How to Watch the ‘Mare of Easttown’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

One of the most buzzed about shows online is now available to binge in its entirety. “Mare of Easttown”, which stars Kate Winslet, follows a detective in a small Pennsylvania town investigates a local murder while trying to keep her life from falling apart.

How to Watch “Mare of Easttown” For Free

When: Thursday, May 27 at 12:01am PT

Stream: Watch with HBO Max

For those that thought they were going to be able to watch “Mare of Easttown” directly from HBO Max with a Free Trial, unfortunately you’re out-of-luck. The free trial was discontinued in December, but you can still get one if sign-up through a third-party like Hulu or Amazon Prime Video.

We’ll walk you through the various ways to get a free trial of HBO Max.

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Get Started”

Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

3. Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

While it’s not a free trial, you could always sign-up for HBO Max for a month and stream the “Mare of Easttown”, the “Friends Reunion”, and upcoming Warner Bros. Hits like “In The Heights” for the duration of your subscription.

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”