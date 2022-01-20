How to Watch ‘The Marfa Tapes’ Documentary Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

After Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall teamed up to release their new album, “The Marfa Tapes,” the trio is giving fans a peek into their creative process. In “The Marfa Tapes” documentary, Lambert, Ingram, and Randall share the never-before-seen details of their 15-track album. The documentary premieres exclusively on Paramount+ and is available to begin streaming on Thursday, January 20 in the United States, Nordics, Australia, Latin America, and Canada. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

For more than five years, Lambert, Randall, and Ingram have been heading to the small town of Marfa, Texas to write together. In “The Marfa Tapes” documentary, country music fans will see the singer-songwriters create the album over the course of five days.

While writing their songs, the group gathered around the campfire and enjoyed each other’s company. The raw recording of the album featured just microphones and acoustic guitars. The documentary also features behind-the-scenes footage of their collaborative process, as well as interviews with all three artists.

In the documentary, Lambert opened up about what the location of Marfa means to her. She said, “I think you just let your guard down out here a little bit. You’re free to be you. It’s scary, it’s risky and very, very vulnerable and not have any fixes and not have any production, it’s just let the wind blow and the birds and the cows. I feel like we’re taking people on a raw and intimate journey.”

“The Marfa Tapes” album is nominated for Best Country Album at the 64th Grammy Awards.

