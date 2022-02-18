 Skip to Content
Amazon Prime Video The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

How to Watch ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

After a long hiatus, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” finally makes its way back to the small screen. Season 4 of the Amazon Prime Video series makes its debut this week after season 3 premiered back in December of 2019. You can stream “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” season 4 premiere for free with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 Premiere

About ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

In season 4, comedienne Mrs. Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) ends up back in New York, and she’s ready to seek revenge. She will also find herself in a role that gives her free rein over her work. As she settles into this role and fully commits to her career, she ends up in a tough spot with her friends and family. How will she manage this rift she’s created?

A few fresh faces join the cast this season with Milo Ventimiglia, Kelly Bishop, John Waters, and Jason Alexander all making appearances.

The episode release schedule is different for season 4 than it was for seasons 1 through 3. Each week, two episodes will drop on Amazon Prime Video. Series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino told TV Line that she’s happy about this change and hopes it will allow viewers to pay close attention to what’s going on.

The prior three seasons of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” are also available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, so you can catch up ahead of the season four premiere.

