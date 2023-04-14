How to Watch ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 5 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
The fifth and final season of Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is officially here. After this last nine-episode run, viewers will say goodbye to Midge and all that’s unfolded over the past four seasons. Don’t miss the three-episode series premiere only on Friday, April 14. After that, one new episode will drop weekly on the streaming platform. You can watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 5 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.
About ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 5 Premiere
Season 5 is Midge’s final attempt at becoming a stand-up star. Throughout the past four seasons of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” viewers have had the chance to watch Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) lean into her newly discovered talent. The series is set in the 1950s and follows the mom and wife, who entered the world of stand-up comedy. Since landing her first gig, she has worked through many highs and lows along the way.
Now in the fifth season, per the synopsis, Midge feels that she’s getting closer and closer to achieving her big hopes and dreams. Despite making it this far, she still has a long way to go to reach all of her goals. This season, she also has a lot going on in her personal life, from her ex-husband moving on in a big way to a potential budding romance. Don’t miss the last hurrah for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” before this chapter officially comes to an end.
Starring alongside Brosnahan are Michael Zegen, Luke Kirby, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Milo Ventimiglia, and Stephanie Hsu.
Can you watch ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 5 Premiere for free?
Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 5 on Amazon Prime Video.
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 5 Premiere Schedule
The new season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” kicks off with a three-episode premiere. After that, one episode drops each Friday through May 26.
- Episode 1: Friday, April 14
- Episode 2: Friday, April 14
- Episode 3: Friday, April 14
- Episode 4: Friday, April 21
- Episode 5: Friday, April 28
- Episode 6: Friday, May 5
- Episode 7: Friday, May 12
- Episode 8: Friday, May 19
- Episode 9: Friday, May 26
Can you watch ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 5 Premiere offline?
Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 5 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 5 Premiere?
You can watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 5 on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 5 Premiere Trailer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 5April 13, 2023
After burning bridges and being cut from tour, Midge Maisel persisted through Season Four, rebuilding her career and reputation. The final moments of the season culminated with Midge leaving Carnegie Hall reinvigorated and ready to weather any blizzard. After an epiphany in front of The Gordon Ford Show’s snowy billboard, Midge is ready to “Go forward” and fight for her ascent to stardom—equipped with her quick wit and sharp tongue, and nothing else to lose.
