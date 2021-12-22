How to Watch ‘The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong’ Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

What’s more festive than a holiday singalong? A week after “The Masked Singer” season 6 finale, the show returns for a fun evening featuring your favorite Christmas songs! “The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong” two-hour special premieres live on Wednesday, December 22 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong’

When: Wednesday, December 22 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About ‘The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong’

If you’re a fan of “The Masked Singer” and “The Masked Dancer,” this is one holiday spin-off you won’t want to miss. “The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong” features some of your favorite contestants in never-before-seen holiday performances. All of the contestants will be decked out in holiday-themed outfits to truly get you in the spirit. Ahead of the singalong, there hasn’t been any word on who will be taking the stage, so viewers are in for a big surprise.

During the singalong, there will be a very special performance of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” You will also see plenty of fun, festive moments with hilarious bloopers and behind-the-scenes clips. As usual, panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke will be a part of the singalong episode. In the preview, NBA center Dwight Howard makes an appearance as well.

Celebrities compete in a singing competition with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity.

How to Stream ‘The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong” live on Fox using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.