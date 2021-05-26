 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The Masked Singer’ Season Finale For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile on May 26

Jeremy Milliner

Season 5 of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” is coming to a close and the Internet is buzzing to see who takes home the crown in this top-secret singing competition. The more astute observers would do well to rewind past performances - pick up on any throwaway lines that might shed some light on who’s under the costume.

Oh, and pay close attention to any hints dropped by this year’s avian hacker, Cluedle-Doo. It’s a sprint to the finish in the race for the Golden Mask trophy. Catch it live on FOX this Wednesday, May 26 at 8pm ET, or watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5 Premiere

  • When: Wednesday, May 26 at 8 p.m. ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

(spoiler alert)

True to the commercials and trailers, Season 5 has been a total gamechanger for “The Masked Singer”, with some truly wild reveals: Olympic gold medalist Caitlin Jenner (The Phoenix); Actor Danny Trejo (Racoon); and YouTuber Logan Paul (Grandpa Monster). The season also had its first non-human contestant in the beloved Muppet, Kermit the Frog (Snail). Arguably, no surprise was better than the reappearance of the show’s prior host, Nick Cannon (Bulldog), competing right under the judges’ noses.

Nick Cannon has resumed his role of hosting the show, and the Season Finale will feature the final three contestants performing for the top prize. Of equal intrigue is the competition between the panelists: Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger will then discover who correctly guessed the most secret celebrities throughout the season, and will be justly rewarded the coveted Golden Ear trophy.

How to Stream “The Masked Singer” Season 5 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Masked Singer” live on FOX using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 31 Top Cable Channels

Recap of Masked Singer Season 5

