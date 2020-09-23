How to Watch ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Premiere Live Online Without Cable

“The Masked Singer’ comes back for a fourth season tonight. The FOX competition show sees a slew of celebrities dressed up in outlandish costumes as they go through a singing competition where they are awarded the Golden Mask at the end. Season four premieres at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

How to Watch ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Premiere

When: Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

If there is one thing “The Masked Singer” guarantees viewers, it’s a parade of costumes. While there hasn’t been much speculation about which celebrities are on the show as yet, some of the eye-catching costumes have already been revealed. There will be Sun, Whatchamacallit, Serpent, Gremlin, Snow Owls, Crocodile, Giraffe, Broccoli, Popcorn, Seahorse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Squiggly Monster, Dragon, Baby Alien, and Lips.

Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy return as judges, while Nick Cannon returns as the host.

Season four also comes with a prize for the judges—the Golden Ear. “After each contestant sings for the first time, judges Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy will write their guesses on a note card. When each singer is unmasked, the judges will get a point if they managed to guess the contestant’s identity on the first try. The judge with the most points takes home their own trophy,” Deadline stated.

