How to Watch ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

The Masked Singer” returns for another fun, exciting, and mysterious season. Season 8 debuts on FOX tonight, featuring a fresh lineup of singers and costumes with all new rules and surprises. The competition series’ beloved host and judges have returned and you can join them when “The Masked Singer” Season 8 debuts on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 Premiere

Episodes of “The Masked Singer” will also stream on Hulu the day after they air on FOX.

About ‘The Masked Singer’

In “The Masked Singer,” celebrities take the stage in elaborate costumes, which conceal their identities from head to toe. After the celebrities perform a song, the judges and studio audience vote for their favorites. The least popular performer is then eliminated and must take off their costumes to reveal their identities. This season, the show is promising multiple unmaskings in every episode, guaranteeing to raise the stakes on every performance.

“The Masked Singer” Season 8 kicks off with performances by four of the contestants. By the end of the first episode, just one of the four will remain in the competition.

Nick Cannon hosts the series, while Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke make up the panel of judges. A few of this season’s costumes have already been revealed and include:

  • Mummies
  • Walrus
  • Sir Bugaboo
  • Hedgehog
  • Venus Fly Trap
  • Bride
  • Avocado
  • Scarecrow

There are still many more fun outfits to appear throughout the season. A total of 22 contestants in unique costumes will be a part of the mystery singing competition.

How to Stream ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Masked Singer” Season 8 premiere on Fox using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Check Out 'The Masked Singer' Season 8 Trailer:

