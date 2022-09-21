How to Watch ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

“The Masked Singer” returns for another fun, exciting, and mysterious season. Season 8 debuts on FOX tonight, featuring a fresh lineup of singers and costumes with all new rules and surprises. The competition series’ beloved host and judges have returned and you can join them when “The Masked Singer” Season 8 debuts on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 Premiere

When: Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 ET

Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 ET Where: FOX

Where: FOX

Episodes of "The Masked Singer" will also stream on Hulu the day after they air on FOX.

About ‘The Masked Singer’

In “The Masked Singer,” celebrities take the stage in elaborate costumes, which conceal their identities from head to toe. After the celebrities perform a song, the judges and studio audience vote for their favorites. The least popular performer is then eliminated and must take off their costumes to reveal their identities. This season, the show is promising multiple unmaskings in every episode, guaranteeing to raise the stakes on every performance.

“The Masked Singer” Season 8 kicks off with performances by four of the contestants. By the end of the first episode, just one of the four will remain in the competition.

Nick Cannon hosts the series, while Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke make up the panel of judges. A few of this season’s costumes have already been revealed and include:

Mummies

Walrus

Sir Bugaboo

Hedgehog

Venus Fly Trap

Bride

Avocado

Scarecrow

There are still many more fun outfits to appear throughout the season. A total of 22 contestants in unique costumes will be a part of the mystery singing competition.

