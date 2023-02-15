How to Watch ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Premiere

Season 9 of “The Mask Singer” will see an upgraded look, with a newly-designed stage to help accommodate what will be the show’s largest live audience to date. Nick Cannon is returning to host this competition series, with panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke all returning for more surprises in season 9.

The show is adding yet another twist this season with the introduction of the “Ding Dong Keep It On Bell,” which is being unveiled for the first time in season 9. The “Ding Dong Keep It On” bell, which panelists can ring to save singers from pending elimination - but it can only be used once per group.

Those who loved the theme nights that were introduced in season 8 will be thrilled to learn that season 9 will have brand new theme nights, including “Abba Night,” “New York Night,” “80s Night” and many more. “The Masked Singer” premieres Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET and will stay in that Wednesday primetime slot each week. “The Masked Singer” is FOX’s most-watched unscripted program, averaging 7.2 million viewers across multiple platforms.

Can you watch ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch The Masked Singer: Season 9 and Fox as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Premiere?

You can watch The Masked Singer: Season 9 and Fox on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

