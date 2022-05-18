How To Watch ‘The Masked Singer’ Season Finale for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

A season of guesses, performances, and unmaskings all comes down to this. On Wednesday, May 18 “The Masked Singer: The Good, The Bad, The Cuddly” will determine its Season 7 champion as the Firefly, Ringmaster, and Prince compete for the prize. Tune into Fox on May 18 at 8 p.m. ET to see all of the craziness with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘The Masked Singer’ Season Finale on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and More

When: Wednesday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

You can also stream the season finale of “The Masked Singer” the next day on Hulu.

About the ‘The Masked Singer: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly’ Finale

In what might be the most ridiculously addictive show in the history of television, moderately recognizable celebrities don increasingly elaborate costumes to hide their identities as they sing for the approval of the show’s judges and studio audience.

The finale of the competition show’s seventh season, subtitled “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly,” will see three members of Team Good compete for the coveted “Golden Mask” trophy. Firefly, Ringmaster, and Prince are still in the running and were undoubtedly the three best singers from their given groups.

So far, such celebs as Duff Goldman, Penn & Teller, Christie Brinkley, Dog the Bounty Hunter, Shaggy, and En Vogue, have been revealed. However, the most newsmaking unmasking of the season was when the Jack in the Box turned out to be former New York City mayor and presidential lawyer Rudy Giuliani. The revelation led to judge Ken Jeong leaving the set in disgust.

Join Dr. Ken and the other judges, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke — as well as host Nick Canon — in what will assuredly be a wild hour of television.

