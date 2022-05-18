 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Fox

How To Watch ‘The Masked Singer’ Season Finale for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Matt Tamanini

A season of guesses, performances, and unmaskings all comes down to this. On Wednesday, May 18 “The Masked Singer: The Good, The Bad, The Cuddly” will determine its Season 7 champion as the Firefly, Ringmaster, and Prince compete for the prize. Tune into Fox on May 18 at 8 p.m. ET to see all of the craziness with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘The Masked Singer’ Season Finale on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and More

When: Wednesday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: Fox
Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

You can also stream the season finale of “The Masked Singer” the next day on Hulu.

About the ‘The Masked Singer: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly’ Finale

In what might be the most ridiculously addictive show in the history of television, moderately recognizable celebrities don increasingly elaborate costumes to hide their identities as they sing for the approval of the show’s judges and studio audience.

The finale of the competition show’s seventh season, subtitled “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly,” will see three members of Team Good compete for the coveted “Golden Mask” trophy. Firefly, Ringmaster, and Prince are still in the running and were undoubtedly the three best singers from their given groups.

So far, such celebs as Duff Goldman, Penn & Teller, Christie Brinkley, Dog the Bounty Hunter, Shaggy, and En Vogue, have been revealed. However, the most newsmaking unmasking of the season was when the Jack in the Box turned out to be former New York City mayor and presidential lawyer Rudy Giuliani. The revelation led to judge Ken Jeong leaving the set in disgust.

Join Dr. Ken and the other judges, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke — as well as host Nick Canon — in what will assuredly be a wild hour of television.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Catch Up Before the 'Masked Singer' Final:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.