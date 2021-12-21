How to Watch ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and More

The fourth chapter of the Wachowskis’ thrilling “The Matrix” series, “The Matrix Resurrections” makes its long-awaited debut this Wednesday, December 22 in theaters and on HBO Max. Set 20 years after the events of “The Matrix Revolutions,” “Resurrections” sees Neo lead an ordinary life in San Francisco. However, glimpses of his past draw him back to “the red pill” and the world inside the Matrix. Now, Neo, alongside Trinity and a new Morpheus, teams with a rebel group to take down an emerging foe.

If you’re willing to wait up until 3 tonight, you can be the first to see it. Here’s how you can skip the theaters and watch “The Matrix Resurrections” on HBO Max:

How to Watch ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ on HBO Max

When: Premieres Wednesday, December 22 at 3 AM ET

Streaming: Watch on HBO Max

Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 16% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

About The Matrix 4

The next film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre, reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in their iconic roles: Neo and Trinity. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures on HBO Max via the Ad-Free plan on December 22, 2021; it will be available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices for 31 days from the theatrical release.

How to Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu and you want to watch “The Matrix Resurrections,” you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max