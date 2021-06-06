How to Watch the Mayweather-Logan Paul PPV Fight Live Online on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Floyd “Money” Mayweather (50-0) returns to the ring to take on social media sensation and professional boxer Logan “The Maverick” Paul (0-1) in an exhibition bout on Sunday, June 6 at 8 pm, ET.

The good news for cord-cutters is that you can live stream the Mayweather-Paul bout online even if you don’t have cable by streaming the fight on Showtime PPV or Fanmio PPV for $49.99.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Live Stream

Date: June 6, 8 pm ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, FL

How to Stream: Showtime PPV ($49.99)

How Much Does The Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Fight Cost?

Sports fans will be able able to watch the Mayweather-Paul match on Showtime PPV for $49.99. No cable or satellite TV subscription needed. You can stream the fight on your computer, Apple iOS and tvOS devices, Android Mobile, AndroidTV, Roku, FireTV, Chromecast, and Xbox One.

The fight will also be available for $49.99 through Fanmio.com or the newly-launched Fanmio boxing app. The new boxing-oriented app is available via Apple iOS and tvOS devices, Android Mobile, AndroidTV, FireTV, Google TV, and Chromecast.

About Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Fight

Mayweather is the undefeated, former five-division champion and enters the ring Sunday night against Paul, a well-known social media star for what promoters have called “bragging rights.” Former champion Mayweather has not had a professional bout since 2017 when he knocked out UFC star Conor McGregor. Paul enters the ring Sunday night towering some six inches over and weighing 50 pounds heavier than the former heavyweight champion.

Where is the Mayweather vs. Paul Fight?

The boxing match will take place in at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

The pay-per-view will also be available for purchase in the supported Showtime apps and in the Sony PlayStation Store, on Sling TV and via all traditional cable and satellite pay-per-view providers. Mayweather vs. Paul also will be shown at select closed-circuit locations and movie theaters.

Mayweather-Paul Fight Card

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul, contracted exhibition

Badou Jack vs. Dervin Colina, light heavyweight

Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias, junior middleweight

Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell, contracted exhibition

