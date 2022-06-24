How to Watch the ‘Me or the Menu’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The producers of TLC’s “90 Day Fiance” have whipped up this fresh take on typical reality shows. “Me or the Menu,” a new unscripted series about couples in the restaurant industry, is coming to Food Network. “Me or the Menu” premieres on Thursday, June 30 at 10/9c. You can watch the series premiere live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 'Me or the Menu' Series Premiere

Episodes will also be available to stream on discovery+ the day after they air on Food Network.

About ‘Me or the Menu’

Food Network’s official description of the show notes, “Sixty percent of restaurants fail, fifty percent of marriages end in divorce, and four couples are trying to beat both odds.”

On “Me or the Menu,” four couples’ relationships will be put to the test as they go after their goals of managing a restaurant. They must learn how to balance their food service responsibilities while maintaining their relationship as well. Restaurant ownership is no easy task, especially when the doors first open, but these pairs are up for the challenge, but will both their relationships and restaurants be able to survive?

The couples featured on “Me or the Menu” Season 1 include:

Kathleen Murray and Nate Albert (Lombard, IL)

Randi Lee and Jeanette Zinno (Brooklyn, NY)

James Martin and Jessica Neal (Chicago, IL)

Nicole Baldwin and Alan Yuhanna (Houston, TX)

