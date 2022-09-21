How to Watch the ‘Meet Cute’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you love a good rom-com, you won’t want to miss “Meet Cute” when it debuts on Peacock this week. “Meet Cute” is a new film starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco, which follows a classic love storyline set in New York City, but, features a unique time-traveling twist to keep things interesting. The new movie premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 21 and you can stream it with a Subscription to Peacock.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

About ‘Meet Cute’

“Meet Cute” stars Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco who play Gary and Sheila. The pair meets and experience love at first sight. While they certainly appear to hit it off and have an uncanny, immediate connection, it wasn’t fate after all.

Sheila has actually been working on this romantic connection with the help of a time machine. She and Gary have gone on their first date and fallen in love many times. Despite redoing this moment over and over again, Sheila realizes that their connection still isn’t what she imagined it would be.

Meet Cute September 21, 2022 A wildly inventive deconstruction of the romantic comedy built around the question: What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones’ past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?

Finally, Sheila decides to go back in time once again to visit Gary’s past. She then has the opportunity to transform him into the man she wishes he was in hopes of having an even more perfect relationship.

Deborah S. Craig, Sierra Fisk, Wesley Holloway, Rock Kohli, and Andrew Stevens Purdy star alongside Cuoco and Davidson.

