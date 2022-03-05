 Skip to Content
How to Watch the Megacast for Duke vs. North Carolina - Coach K’s Last Home Game - Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Longtime Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski coaches his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium this Saturday against a fitting opponent — the Blue Devils’ archrivals, the North Carolina Tar Heels. ESPN is hosting a MegaCast to commemorate the event, full of retrospectives, stories, and memories of Coach K’s 46 seasons as Duke’s head men’s basketball coach

You can watch the event on ESPN this Saturday, March 5 beginning at 10 a.m. ET and continuing until tip-off at 6 p.m. ET, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the Coach K’s Final Home Game Live For Free Without Cable

You can also watch a second screen experience on ACC Network.

About Coach K’s Final Home Game MegaCast

In addition to the traditional game telecast, ESPN will have expansive coverage across its networks, studio shows, and digital platforms as Krzyzewski leads his team onto the court that bears his name one last time. “College GameDay” will originate from Coach K Court inside Cameron Indoor for a special two-hour live show on Saturday at 10 a.m. ahead of the final regular-season meeting between the Tar Heels and Blue Devils.

Saturday’s special two-hour “GameDay” will feature round-table discussions with Duke basketball head coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer, current basketball staff members, and former Duke greats.

There will also be two specials that air during the pregame festivities: “The Legacy of Crazies,” a look at the history of the Duke superfan Cameron Crazies and their pop-up community outside of the arena K-Ville and “Cameron Says Goodbye,” a special that discusses Cameron Indoor Stadium and the many moments it’s shared with Coach K.

ACC Network, the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will offer a second-screen viewing option of the UNC-Duke game at 6 p.m. on Saturday coupling the game telecast with a dedicated camera on Coach K.

Wes Durham, Mark Packer, and Debbie Antonelli will host “Coach K Curtain Call” offering commentary and interviews with special guests throughout the game. Additionally, “Nothing But Net,” ACCN’s signature basketball show with host Kelsey Riggs and analysts Joel Berry, Carlos Boozer, and Luke Hancock, will be onsite outside of Cameron Indoor with a special 90-minute pre-game show starting at 4:30 p.m. The quartet will also anchor halftime and an hour-long postgame show complete with full reaction and guests.

Previewing Coach K's final home game with Duke | Get Up

