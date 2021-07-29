 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
2020 Summer Olympics Tennis
Olympic Channel Peacock

2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch The Men’s and Women’s Olympic Tennis Finals Live in 4K

Jeff Kotuby

What’s better than watching Olympic tennis? Watching Olympic tennis in 4K, of course! Here’s how to watch all the action in crisp, clean 4K.

How to Watch 4K Men’s and Women’s Tennis at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Thursday, July 29 - Sunday, August 1
TV: Olympic Channel (Live) / Peacock / NBC Sports App (on-demand)
Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Men’s and Women’s Tennis 4K LIVE TV Schedule

Date Time (ET) Round 4K Channel Stream now
Thursday, July 29 11 PM ET - 2 AM ET Men’s Doubles Final Olympic Channel Watch with free trial
Thursday, July 29 2 AM ET - 7 AM ET Men’s Doubles Final Olympic Channel Watch with free trial
Thursday, July 29 2 AM ET - 7 AM ET Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Olympic Channel Watch with free trial
Friday, July 30 11 PM ET - 2 AM ET Women’s Singles Final Olympic Channel Watch with free trial
Friday, July 30 11 PM ET - 2 AM ET Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Olympic Channel Watch with free trial
Friday, July 30 11 PM ET - 2 AM ET Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Olympic Channel Watch with free trial
Friday, July 30 11 PM ET - 2 AM ET Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Olympic Channel Watch with free trial
Friday, July 30 11 PM ET - 2 AM ET Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Olympic Channel Watch with free trial
Saturday, July 31 11 PM ET - 2 AM ET Men’s Singles Final Olympic Channel Watch with free trial
Saturday, July 31 11 PM ET - 2 AM ET Women’s Doubles Final Olympic Channel Watch with free trial
Saturday, July 31 11 PM ET - 2 AM ET Mixed Doubles Final Olympic Channel Watch with free trial
Sunday, August 1 2 AM ET - 7 AM ET Men’s Singles Final Olympic Channel Watch with free trial
Sunday, August 1 2 AM ET - 7 AM ET Women’s Doubles Final Olympic Channel Watch with free trial
Sunday, August 1 2 AM ET - 7 AM ET Mixed Doubles Final Olympic Channel Watch with free trial

You can watch every second of the men’s and women’s tennis live through Peacock Premium. If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, you can see more Olympic tennis on Olympic Channel, but it doesn’t look to be part of NBC, NBCSN, or USA Network’s coverage. We recommend 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

How to Unlock NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics?

If you get access to NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

  1. Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream
  2. Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side
  3. Search for your cable or streaming provider like Sling, Hulu, fuboTV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV
  4. Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account

How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost?

A subscription to Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 / month, or $50 / year ($4.17 / month). Customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.

Can You Stream Peacock Premium For Free?

Peacock Premium doesn’t offer a 7-Day Free Trial, but customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.

How to Stream Men’s and Women’s Tennis at the Tokyo Olympics Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Men’s and Women’s Tennis at the Tokyo Olympics Live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. But remember, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and Sling TV do NOT offer 4K.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Olympic Channel≥ $94.99--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Olympic Channel + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Olympic Channel + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: Olympic Channel + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Olympic Channel + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Olympic Channel + 31 Top Cable Channels

2020 Summer Olympics

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.