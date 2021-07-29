2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch The Men’s and Women’s Olympic Tennis Finals Live in 4K

What’s better than watching Olympic tennis? Watching Olympic tennis in 4K, of course! Here’s how to watch all the action in crisp, clean 4K.

How to Watch 4K Men’s and Women’s Tennis at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Thursday, July 29 - Sunday, August 1

TV: Olympic Channel (Live) / Peacock / NBC Sports App (on-demand)

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Men’s and Women’s Tennis 4K LIVE TV Schedule

You can watch every second of the men’s and women’s tennis live through Peacock Premium. If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, you can see more Olympic tennis on Olympic Channel, but it doesn’t look to be part of NBC, NBCSN, or USA Network’s coverage. We recommend 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

How to Unlock NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics?

If you get access to NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side Search for your cable or streaming provider like Sling, Hulu, fuboTV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account

How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost?

A subscription to Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 / month, or $50 / year ($4.17 / month). Customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.

Can You Stream Peacock Premium For Free?

Peacock Premium doesn’t offer a 7-Day Free Trial, but customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.

How to Stream Men’s and Women’s Tennis at the Tokyo Olympics Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Men’s and Women’s Tennis at the Tokyo Olympics Live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. But remember, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and Sling TV do NOT offer 4K.