Eight teams remain in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and, just as everyone predicted, it’s down to No. 2 Villanova, No. 5 Houston, No. 2 Duke, No. 4 Arkansas, No. 1 Kansas, No. 8 North Carolina, No. 10 Miami — and No. 15 Saint Peter’s. Which teams will get one step closer to a national championship? Find out this weekend, on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 on TBS and CBS.

How to Watch the Men’s March Madness Elite Eight Live for Free Without Cable

NCAA March Madness Elite Eight Schedule

Saturday, March 27

Matchup Time (ET) Network No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 5 Houston 6:09 p.m. TBS No. 2 Duke vs. No. 4 Arkansas 8:49 p.m. ET TBS

Sunday, March 28

Matchup Time (ET) Network No. 15 Saint Peter’s vs. No. 8 North Carolina TBD CBS No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 10 Miami TBD CBS

How to Stream Using March Madness Live

March Madness Live is the official digital platform of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. You can link your TV Everywhere credentials to your March Madness Live app and stream all of the madness from your compatible devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, Google Chromecast and select LG Smart TV devices.

Once you have the app downloaded, go to the “Settings” tab, then simply log in using your TV anywhere credentials and enjoy the madness!

How to Stream the NCAA March Madness Tournament on Paramount+

If your TV provider does not include CBS, you can supplement your viewing experience with Paramount+, which offers live feeds of your local CBS affiliate as part of its “Premium” plan. There are also plenty of other great movies, shows, and sports to watch with Paramount+ outside of the March Madness tournament.

Using Amazon Alexa During NCAA March Madness

Just in time for March Madness, Amazon’s Alexa has special features perfect for college basketball fans who want more information. You can ask Alexa the following questions to learn more:

“Alexa, ask March Madness what games are on right now?”

“Alexa, ask March Madness for today’s schedule.”

“Alexa, ask March Madness for today’s tournament news.”

“Alexa, how is my bracket doing?”

And more!

How to Stream the Men’s NCAA March Madness Elite Eight for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the Men’s NCAA March Madness Elite Eight live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.

