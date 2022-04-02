How to Watch the 2022 Men’s March Madness Final Four Live For Free Without Cable

This year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four is made up of some of the most historic programs in college basketball history. Kansas, Villanova, Duke, and North Carolina make up the field, with two spots in the National Championship game up for grabs. You can watch the Final Four this Saturday, April 2 live on TBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the Men’s March Madness Final Four Live for Free Without Cable

When: Saturday, April 2 starting at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 2 starting at 6 p.m. ET TV: TBS

TBS Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Tune in and see if Coach K’s final dream run through the tournament continues, or if Duke’s archrival North Carolina will spoil another monumental day for the retiring coaching legend. We’ll also see if Villanova can triumph over Kansas and put itself in a position to win the school’s third national title in seven years.

NCAA March Madness Final Four Schedule

Matchup Time (ET) Network No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Villanova 6:09 p.m. TBS No. 2 Duke vs. No. 8 North Carolina 8:49 p.m. TBS

How to Stream Using March Madness Live

March Madness Live is the official digital platform of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. You can link your TV Everywhere credentials to your March Madness Live app and stream all of the madness from your compatible devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, Google Chromecast and select LG Smart TV devices.

Once you have the app downloaded, go to the “Settings” tab, then simply log in using your TV anywhere credentials and enjoy the madness!

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Using Amazon Alexa During NCAA March Madness

Just in time for March Madness, Amazon’s Alexa has special features perfect for college basketball fans who want more information. You can ask Alexa the following questions to learn more:

“Alexa, ask March Madness what games are on right now?”

“Alexa, ask March Madness for today’s schedule.”

“Alexa, ask March Madness for today’s tournament news.”

“Alexa, how is my bracket doing?”

And more!

How to Stream the Men’s NCAA March Madness Final Four for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the Men’s NCAA March Madness Final Four live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.