Don’t tell Jersey City’s St. Peter’s University anything about it approaching midnight just yet. The 15-seeded Peacocks have become the Cinderella darlings of the tournament with a shocking upset of 2-seeded Kentucky, followed by a win over Murray State. Can the Peacocks keep the magic alive and head to the Elite Eight? Or will it be a boring return to chalk as top seeds exerting their dominance? Find out this Thursday and Friday, March 24-25, live on CBS and TBS.

How to Watch the Men’s March Madness Sweet 16 Live for Free Without Cable

NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 Schedule

Thursday, March 24

Matchup Time (ET) Network No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Arkansas 7:09 p.m. CBS No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan 7:29 p.m. TBS No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Texas Tech 9:39 p.m. CBS No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston 9:59 p.m. TBS

Friday, March 25

Matchup Time (ET) Network No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s 7:09 p.m. CBS No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence 7:29 p.m. TBS No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina 9:39 p.m. CBS No. 10 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 11 Iowa State 9:59 p.m. TBS

How to Stream Using March Madness Live

March Madness Live is the official digital platform of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. You can link your TV Everywhere credentials to your March Madness Live app and stream all of the madness from your compatible devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, Google Chromecast and select LG Smart TV devices.

Once you have the app downloaded, go to the “Settings” tab, then simply log in using your TV anywhere credentials and enjoy the madness!

How to Stream the NCAA March Madness Tournament on Paramount+

If your TV provider does not include CBS, you can supplement your viewing experience with Paramount+, which offers live feeds of your local CBS affiliate as part of its “Premium” plan. There are also plenty of other great movies, shows, and sports to watch with Paramount+ outside of the March Madness tournament.

Using Amazon Alexa During NCAA March Madness

Just in time for March Madness, Amazon’s Alexa has special features perfect for college basketball fans who want more information. You can ask Alexa the following questions to learn more:

“Alexa, ask March Madness what games are on right now?”

“Alexa, ask March Madness for today’s schedule.”

“Alexa, ask March Madness for today’s tournament news.”

“Alexa, how is my bracket doing?”

And more!

How to Stream the Men’s NCAA March Madness Second Round for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the Men’s NCAA March Madness Second Round live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.