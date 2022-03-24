How to Watch the Men’s NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Regional Semifinals for Free Without Cable
Just days after the Ohio State women’s hockey team won their first-ever hockey national championship, attention turns to the men’s chase for the NCAA title. The puck drops on ESPN’s two-day, exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Championship Regional Semifinals on Thursday, March 24 and Friday, March 25.
Games will air across ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS, with every matchup available on the ESPN App. You can watch the games for free with a seven-day free trial of fuboTV or on ESPN.com and the ESPN App.
- When: Opening Rounds on Thursday, March 24 and Friday, March 25
- TV: ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews
- Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV or on ESPN.com and the ESPN App..
About the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Championship
With the Regional Semifinals starting on Thursday, March 24 and continuing at sites across the country on Friday, March 25, the Regional Finals will take place on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27 before the tournament shifts to Boston’s TD Garden for the Men’s Frozen Four beginning on Thursday, April 7.
Tournament play will culminate with the National Championship game live on Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
The Regional commentating crews include: Ben Holden and Dave Starman in Albany, N.Y.; Dan Kelly and Paul Caponigri in Loveland, Colo.; Clay Matvick and Sean Ritchlin in Allentown, Pa.; and John Buccigross, Barry Melrose, and Colby Cohen in Worcester, Mass. The trio of Buccigross, Melrose, and Cohen will also call the Frozen Four semifinal and National Championship games in Boston.
NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Championship Schedule
Thursday, March 24
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Harvard vs. Minnesota State
|12 noon ET
|ESPNU
|Michigan Tech vs. Minnesota Duluth
|3 p.m. ET
|ESPNU
|NotreDame vs. North Dakota
|6 p.m. ET
|ESPNU
|UMass Lowell vs. Denver
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPNU
Friday, March 25
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Northeastern vs. Western Michigan
|12 noon ET
|ESPNU
|American International vs. Michigan
|3 p.m. ET
|ESPNU
|UMass vs. Minnesota
|6 p.m. ET
|ESPNU
|St. Cloud State vs. Quinnipiac
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPNEWS
How to Stream the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Championship for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Championship live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPNEWS
|≥ $89.99
|^
$8
|•
|-
|^
$11
|-
|•
|ESPNU
|≥ $89.99
|^
$8
|•
|-
|^
$11
|-
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNEWS and ESPNU
Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNEWS and ESPNU