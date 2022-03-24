 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN2 ESPNU ESPNEWS

How to Watch the Men’s NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Regional Semifinals for Free Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

Just days after the Ohio State women’s hockey team won their first-ever hockey national championship, attention turns to the men’s chase for the NCAA title. The puck drops on ESPN’s two-day, exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Championship Regional Semifinals on Thursday, March 24 and Friday, March 25.

Games will air across ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS, with every matchup available on the ESPN App. You can watch the games for free with a seven-day free trial of fuboTV or on ESPN.com and the ESPN App.

How to Watch the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Championship For Free Without Cable

About the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Championship

With the Regional Semifinals starting on Thursday, March 24 and continuing at sites across the country on Friday, March 25, the Regional Finals will take place on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27 before the tournament shifts to Boston’s TD Garden for the Men’s Frozen Four beginning on Thursday, April 7.

Tournament play will culminate with the National Championship game live on Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

The Regional commentating crews include: Ben Holden and Dave Starman in Albany, N.Y.; Dan Kelly and Paul Caponigri in Loveland, Colo.; Clay Matvick and Sean Ritchlin in Allentown, Pa.; and John Buccigross, Barry Melrose, and Colby Cohen in Worcester, Mass. The trio of Buccigross, Melrose, and Cohen will also call the Frozen Four semifinal and National Championship games in Boston.

NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Championship Schedule

Thursday, March 24

Matchup Time (ET) Network
Harvard vs. Minnesota State 12 noon ET ESPNU
Michigan Tech vs. Minnesota Duluth 3 p.m. ET ESPNU
NotreDame vs. North Dakota 6 p.m. ET ESPNU
UMass Lowell vs. Denver 9 p.m. ET ESPNU

Friday, March 25

Matchup Time (ET) Network
Northeastern vs. Western Michigan 12 noon ET ESPNU
American International vs. Michigan 3 p.m. ET ESPNU
UMass vs. Minnesota 6 p.m. ET ESPNU
St. Cloud State vs. Quinnipiac 9 p.m. ET ESPNEWS

How to Stream the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Championship for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Championship live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN2--
ESPNEWS≥ $89.99^
$8		-^
$11		-
ESPNU≥ $89.99^
$8		-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNEWS and ESPNU

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNEWS and ESPNU

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ESPN2, ESPNEWS, and ESPNU + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2, ESPNEWS, and ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2, ESPNEWS, and ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.