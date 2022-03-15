How to Watch the 2022 Men’s NCAA March Madness “First Four” Games Live For Free Without Cable

Before the rest of the 64 can start playing, we need to find out who the First Four teams are in the NCAA March Madness bracket. This year’s First Four features a nice mix of blueblood programs, hungry conference winners, and teams looking to finally make it into the Big Dance proper. You can watch all the First Four action on truTV starting Tuesday, March 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the NCAA Men’s March Madness First Four Live For Free Without Cable

When: Tuesday, March 15 at 6:40 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. ET and then Wednesday, March 16 at 6:40 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 15 at 6:40 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. ET and then Wednesday, March 16 at 6:40 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. ET TV: TruTV

TruTV Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

About the Men’s NCAA March Madness First Four

The “First Four” games are technically part of the NCAA Tournament, but they take the four lowest-rated automatic-bid winners and the four lowest-rated at-large selections and give them an opportunity to play their way into the traditional field of 64.

This year’s batch of eight teams is an interesting mix of prestigious programs like Indiana and Notre Dame, smaller schools looking to make a name for themselves like Wright State, Bryant, and Texas Southern, and schools like Rutgers and Wyoming who want nothing more than to legitimize their great seasons with a tourney win or two. Can one of these schools pull off a First Four to Final Four run like UCLA did last year? Our brackets certainly hope not.

Schedule

Tuesday, March 15

No. 16 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. No. 16 seed Texas Southern — 6:40 p.m. ET

No. 12 seed Indiana vs. No. 12 seed Wyoming — 9:10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 16

No. 16 seed Wright State vs. No. 16 seed Bryant — 6:40 p.m. ET

No. 11 seed Rutgers vs. No. 11 seed Notre Dame — 9:10 p.m. ET

How to Stream the Men’s NCAA March Madness First Four for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the Men’s NCAA March Madness First Four live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options