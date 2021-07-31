2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch the Men’s Olympic 100m Gold Medal Race

There’s no more Usain Bolt, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be drama during the Men’s 100m Gold Medal race. You’ll be able to see Americans Ronnie Baker, Trayvon Bromell, and Fred Kerley race competitors from around the world and see who will go home with the Gold.

How to Watch the Men’s Olympic 100m Gold Medal Race Live at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Sunday, August 1 at 6 AM ET (Live) / 7 PM ET (Replay)

Sunday, August 1 at 6 AM ET (Live) / 7 PM ET (Replay) TV: Peacock/NBC Sports App (Live, On-Demand) / NBC (Tape Delay)

Peacock/NBC Sports App (Live, On-Demand) / NBC (Tape Delay) Stream: Watch Live with NBC Sports App or Subscription to Peacock Premium

If you are looking for the lowest cost option to stream the 2020 Olympic Games, you can get nearly all the Olympic Coverage you need from Sling TV. With Sling TV, you can stream NBC (in select markets), NBCSN, USA Network, and Olympic Channel for just $10 for an entire month.

On top of that, you will be able to unlock the NBC and NBC Sports App with your Sling TV credentials.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Here’s when and where you’ll be able to watch the Men’s Olympic 100m Gold Medal Race:

Event Date Time Live? Where to Watch Stream Now Men’s 100m Finals Sunday, August 1 6 AM ET LIVE Peacock/NBC Sports App Sign up Men’s 100m Finals Sunday, August 1 7 PM ET Delay NBC Stream with Free Trial

You can watch every second of the action live through Peacock Premium. If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, track and field will feature prominently in NBC and NBCSN’s programming.

Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch NBC, but we recommend 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

How to Unlock NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics?

If you get access to NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side Search for your cable or streaming provider like Sling, Hulu, fuboTV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account

How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost?

A subscription to Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 / month, or $50 / year ($4.17 / month). Customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.

Can You Stream Peacock Premium For Free?

Peacock Premium doesn’t offer a 7-Day Free Trial, but customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.

How to Stream the Men’s Olympic 100m Gold Medal Race for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Men’s Olympic 100m Gold Medal Race using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options