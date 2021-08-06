2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch the Olympic Men’s Soccer Gold Medal Match - Brazil vs. Spain - Live For Free Without Cable

Two perennial powerhouses of international soccer do battle for the gold in Tokyo. Can the Brazilian U-23 squad capture a second straight gold? Or will Spain reclaim the gold for the first time since 1992?

How to Watch The Men’s Soccer Gold Medal Match - Brazil vs. Spain at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Saturday, August 7 at 7:30 AM ET (Live),

TV: NBCSN (Live), CNBC (replay), and/or Peacock (on-demand)

Brazil vs. Spain 2020 Tokyo Olympics Gold Medal Game TV Schedule

How to Stream the Men’s Soccer Gold Medal Game - Brazil vs. Spain at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

