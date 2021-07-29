How to Watch the Men’s US Baseball Team at the Tokyo Olympics Live For Free

Olympic Baseball is set to get started, and the US men’s team is a strong contender to bring home gold. You can find most games on the NBC Sports App or on the NBC family of networks.

How to Watch the U.S. Baseball Team Live Without Cable

When: Starts Friday, July 30 at 6 AM ET (Live) / 2 AM ET - 2 PM ET (Replay)

Starts Friday, July 30 at 6 AM ET (Live) / 2 AM ET - 2 PM ET (Replay) TV: Peacock, the NBC Sports App, NBCSN, and USA Network

Peacock, the NBC Sports App, NBCSN, and USA Network Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the games live. The Americans have games against Israel and South Korea before the knockout rounds begin. The Gold Medal game is scheduled for Saturday, August 7, should the US advance that far.

If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, games will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch on NBC Sports Network, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

How to Unlock NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics?

If you get access NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side Search for your cable or streaming provider like Sling, Hulu, fuboTV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account

USA Olympic Baseball Schedule

Day Event Live? Time Where to watch Stream now Friday, July 30 USA vs. Israel LIVE 6 AM ET Peacock Sign Up Friday, July 30 USA vs. Israel Tape 2 AM ET - 2 PM ET NBCSN Stream with Free Trial Saturday, July 31 USA vs. South Korea LIVE 6 AM ET Peacock/NBC Sports App Sign Up Saturday, July 31 USA vs. South Korea LIVE 6 AM ET USA Network Stream with Free Trial Saturday, July 31 USA vs. South Korea Tape 2 AM ET - 2 PM ET NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream the USA Baseball at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the USA Baseball games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

USA Men's Baseball Olympic Roster

Nick Allen; INF; Oakland Athletics; Midland RockHounds (AA)

Eddy Alvarez; INF; Miami Marlins; Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AAA)

Tyler Austin; OF; Nippon Professional Baseball; Yokohama DeNA Baybears

Shane Baz; RHP; Tampa Bay Rays; Durham Bulls (AAA)

Anthony Carter; RHP; Mexican League; Saraperos de Saltillo

Triston Casas; INF; Boston Red Sox; Portland Sea Dogs (AA)

Brandon Dickson; RHP; St. Louis Cardinals; Memphis Redbirds (AAA)

Tim Federowicz; C; Los Angeles Dodgers; Oklahoma City Dodgers (AAA)

Eric Filia; OF; Seattle Mariners; Tacoma Rainiers (AAA)

Todd Frazier; INF; Free Agent

Anthony Gose; LHP; Cleveland Indians; Columbus Clippers (AAA)

Edwin Jackson; RHP; Free Agent

Scott Kazmir; LHP; San Francisco Giants; Sacramento River Cats (AAA)

Patrick Kivlehan; OF/INF; San Diego Padres; El Paso Chihuahuas (AAA)

Mark Kolozsvary; C; Cincinnati Reds; Chattanooga Lookouts (AA)

Jack Lopez; UTL; Boston Red Sox; Worcester Red Sox (AAA)

Nick Martinez; RHP; Nippon Professional Baseball; Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks

Scott McGough; RHP; Nippon Professional Baseball; Tokyo Yakult Swallows

David Robertson; RHP; Free Agent

Joe Ryan; RHP; Tampa Bay Rays; Durham Bulls (AAA)

Ryder Ryan; RHP; Texas Rangers; Round Rock Express (AAA)

Bubba Starling; OF; Kansas City Royals; Omaha Storm Chasers (AAA)

Jamie Westbrook; INF/OF; Milwaukee Brewers; Nashville Sounds (AAA)

Simeon Woods-Richardson; RHP; Toronto Blue Jays; New Hampshire Fisher Cats (AA)

Manager - Mike Scioscia