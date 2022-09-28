 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The Might Ducks: Game Changers’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver

The advent of Disney+ has led Disney to mine its vast intellectual property to create new versions of popular shows and movies, from “Star Wars” to Marvel to old cartoons. Disney has also revived “The Mighty Ducks,” its series of popular sports movies from the 1990s, with a series called “The Mighty Ducks” Game Changers.” The show returns for its second season on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and you can stream it with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2 Premiere

About “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” Season 2 Premiere

Premiering in March of 2021, “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” featured the return of Emilio Estevez’s Coach Gordon Bombay, who appeared in all three of the “Mighty Ducks” movies. The premise had Bombay returning to the game of hockey with a new team called The Don’t Bothers, who are coached by Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham).

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

March 26, 2021

In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.

Graham returns for the new season, but Estevez does not. The actor, in an interview with Deadline last year, attributed his exit to “nothing more than a good old-fashioned contract dispute,” as well as “a myriad of creative differences,” while he also revealed he has been suffering from long-haul COVID since the production of the first season.

Actor Josh Duhamel has joined the cast for season 2 as Colin Cole, a retired hockey player who runs a hockey institute in California that the team attends. Most of the cast returns, including Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Luke Islam, and De’Jon Watts.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” on Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Trailer for "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" season 2

