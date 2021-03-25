How to Watch ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The latest entry in the “Mighty Ducks” franchise takes place in present-day Minnesota, where the once-plucky Ducks are now a youth hockey powerhouse. After 12 year-old Evan is cut from the team, it’s up to a new group of underdogs to take down the juggernauts once and for all. The series stars Emilio Estevez reprising his iconic role as coach Gordon Bombay and former “Gilmore Girls” star Lauren Graham starring as Alex.

How to Watch “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”

When: The series debuts Friday, March 26

Stream: Watch with Disney+

Sign Up Now $6.99 / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($5 savings).

If you plan on watching the show, you should make sure your subscription is purchased today before the Disney+ price increases.

The series takes place after the original “Mighty Ducks” trilogy. Those films are available on Disney+, but they’re also included on Hulu and ESPN+ through March 28.

The original film saw former hockey star and current down-on-his-luck lawyer Gordon Bombay serve as a youth hockey coach as punishment for driving drunk. Bombay eventually falls in love with his team of lovable underdogs, helping them win big games, and grow as players and people.

The Mighty Ducks October 2, 1992 After reckless young lawyer Gordon Bombay gets arrested for drunk driving, he must coach a kids hockey team for his community service. Gordon has experience on the ice, but isn’t eager to return to hockey, a point hit home by his tense dealings with his own former coach, Jack Reilly. The reluctant Gordon eventually grows to appreciate his team, which includes promising young Charlie Conway, and leads them to take on Reilly’s tough players.

Nowadays, though, the Mighty Ducks are a youth hockey powerhouse. In a world of hyper-competitive youth sports, the Ducks stand out as the top of the food chain. The system eventually swallows up 12 year-old Evan, who tries out for, and is denied by, the Ducks. Heartbroken, Evan and his mother Alex start a new youth hockey team coached by former Ducks skipper Gordon Bombay to take down the Ducks.

D2: The Mighty Ducks March 25, 1994 After Gordon Bombay’s hockey comeback is cut short he is named coach of Team USA Hockey for the Junior Goodwill Games. Bombay reunites the Mighty Ducks and introduces a few new players, however, he finds himself distracted by his newfound fame and must regather if the Ducks are to defeat tournament favourites Iceland.

D3: The Mighty Ducks October 4, 1996 The Ducks are offered scholarships at Eden Hall Academy but struggle with their new coach’s methods and come under pressure from the board to retain their scholarships before their big game against the Varsity team.