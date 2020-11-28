How to Watch the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Fight Live Online

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson takes to the ring for the first time since 2005 in a must watch exhibition match. As with many other events, the fight will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, but with no spectators. The event will be available via pay-per-view on FITE.TV for $49.99 at 8 p.m. ET, however you can stream the pre-show for free.

Tyson vs. Jones Jr. Live Stream

When: Saturday November 28th at 8pm ET

Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles

TV: Fite.TV PPV

Stream: Watch on FITE.TV

The fight is meant to be a somewhat friendly spar between two former heavyweights. The match will go for eight rounds comprised of two minutes each, with no gloves and both fighters wearing 12-ounce gloves instead of the regular 10-ounce, ESPN reports. There won’t be any official judges or official scorecards, so no official winner will be declared. However, the WBC will have some remote judges and will award the WBC Frontline Battle Belt to whomever they perceive to be the winner.

Though the match isn’t supposed be serious, both players are coming in looking to win. For 54-year-old Tyson, going back in the ring is like going back to a second home. He told ESPN, “My mindset is totally bliss. This is something I’ve done all my life since I was 13 years old. I’m more evolved now than I’ve ever been. My objective is to go in there with the best intentions of my life and to disable my opponent, and that’s just what it is.”

For 51-year-old Jones, the match is an opportunity to get a chip off his shoulder as a fighter who’s had to answer whether or not he’s ever been up against Iron Mike. “Now I don’t have to say ‘no’ no more. I’m so glad to get this opportunity because now I can say, ‘Yes, I did. I sure did.’”

Though Tyson vs. Jones will be the highlight of the night, several other matches are also taking place on the undercard. YouTube star Jake Paul will go against former NBA player Nate Robinson; Badou Jack against Blake McKernan; and Viddal Riley against Rashad Coulter, among others.