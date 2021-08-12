How to Watch the MLB ‘Field of Dreams’ Game: New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable

Get ready Field of Dreams fans — the MLB ‘Field of Dreams’ Game is here! The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play at an 8,000-seat stadium constructed in the very same cornfield seen in the iconic film. This will also be the first time an MLB game will be played in the state of Iowa — on Thursday night, at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, IA. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch MLB’s ‘Field of Dreams’ Game: New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox For Free Without Cable

When: Thursday, August 12 at 7 PM ET

TV: Fox

About the Field of Dreams Game

Taking place on the same Dyersville farm site where the classic film was shot, the “Field of Dreams Game” marks the first Major League game ever held in the state of Iowa. In order for both teams to play at the fan-favorite tourist destination, MLB built a temporary ballpark adjacent to the movie site, with a potential capacity of up to 8,000 fans.

Universal Pictures’ Field of Dreams stars Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta, and James Earl Jones. The film tells the story of Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella, a husband and father who is tending to his cornfield when he hears a mysterious voice says, “If you build it, he will come.” He then sees ghosts of baseball legends past visit his field, including “Shoeless Joe Jackson.” The Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees are the two favorite teams of Ray’s father, John Kinsella, at different points of his life.

How to Stream The MLB Field of Dreams Game for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Field of Dreams Game live on Fox using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

