How to Watch the MLS All-Star Game Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
The MLS All-Star Game descends on LA, where the best MLS players will face off against the best of Mexico's Liga MX in a thrilling contest. Which league will reign supreme? Find out on Wednesday, August 25 at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch the MLS All-Star Game For Free Without Cable
- When: Wednesday, August 25 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV: FS1, Univision
Streaming: Watch on FS1, Univision
About the MLS All-Star Game
All-Star Week started Sunday with fan events and community days, but the actual contests start Tuesday. The Skills Competition starts this evening at 6 PM ET, where top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in five different skills challenges — Shooting Challenges, Touch Challenge, Cross & Volley Challenge, Passing Challenge, and Crossbar Challenge. Then it’s time for the game itself on Wednesday. Here’s who you can expect to see Wednesday night (Chicarito notwithstanding. The LAFC star was voted in but, unfortunately, will be out for the game, as will teammate Carlos Vela and New England’s Tajon Buchanan and Carlos Gil):
2021 MLS All-Star Game Rosters: MLS vs. Liga MX
Team MLS Roster
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Gustavo Bou
|New England Revolution
|FW
|Cade Cowell
|San Jose Earthquakes
|FW
|Nani
|Orlando City
|FW
|Ricardo Pepi
|FC Dallas
|FW
|Diego Rossi
|LAFC
|FW
|Raul Ruidiaz
|Seattle Sounders
|FW
|Daniel Salloi
|Sporting KC
|FW
|Julian Araujo
|LA Galaxy
|DF
|Yeimar Gomez Andrade
|Seattle Sounders
|DF
|Jesus Murrillo
|LAFC
|DF
|Nouhou Tolo
|Seattle Sounders
|DF
|Miles Robinson
|Atlanta United
|DF
|Alex Roldan
|Seattle Sounders
|DF
|James Sands
|NYCFC
|DF
|Kai Wagner
|Philadelphia Union
|DF
|Walker Zimmerman
|Nashville SC
|DF
|George Bello
|Atlanta United
|DF
|Eduard Atuesta
|LAFC
|MF
|Damir Kreilach
|Real Salt Lake
|MF
|Joao Paulo
|Seattle Sounders
|MF
|Emmanuel Reynoso
|Minnesota United
|MF
|Cristian Roldan
|Seattle Sounders
|MF
|Lucas Zelarayan
|Columbus Crew
|MF
|Rodolfo Pizarro
|Inter Miami
|MF
|Pedro Gallese
|Orlando City
|GK
|Matt Turner
|New England Revolution
|GK
Team Liga MX Roster
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Jonathan Rodriguez
|Cruz Azul
|FW
|Santiago Munoz
|Santos Laguna
|FW
|Rogelio Funes Mori
|Monterrey
|FW
|Andre-Pierre Gignac
|Tigres UANL
|FW
|Alexis Canelo
|Toluca
|FW
|William Tesillo
|Leon
|DF
|Cesar Montes
|Monterrey
|DF
|Victor Guzman
|Tijuana
|DF
|Doria
|Santos Laguna
|DF
|Pablo Aguilar
|Cruz Azul
|DF
|Salvador Reyes
|Puebla
|DF
|Fernando Navarro
|Leon
|DF
|Jesus Gallardo
|Monterrey
|DF
|Juan Escobar
|Cruz Azul
|DF
|Diego Valdes
|Santos Laguna
|MF
|Rubens Sambueza
|Toluca
|MF
|Luis Romo
|Cruz Azul
|MF
|Guido Pizarro
|Tigres UANL
|MF
|Luis Montes
|Leon
|MF
|Angel Mena
|Leon
|MF
|Fernando Gorriaran
|Santos Laguna
|MF
|Pedro Aquino
|America
|MF
|Alfredo Talavera
|UNAM
|GK
|Guillermo Ochoa
|America
|GK
|Jesus Corona
|Cruz Azul
|GK
How to Stream the MLS All-Star Game Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the MLS All-Star Game live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|FS1 (Fox Sports 1)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Univision
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-