 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
MLS Soccer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) Univision

How to Watch the MLS All-Star Game Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

The MLS All-Star Game descends on LA, where the best MLS players will face off against the best of Mexico’s Liga MX in a thrilling contest. Which league will reign supreme? Find out on Wednesday, August 25 at 9:30 PM ET. Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the MLS All-Star Game For Free Without Cable

About the MLS All-Star Game

All-Star Week started Sunday with fan events and community days, but the actual contests start Tuesday. The Skills Competition starts this evening at 6 PM ET, where top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in five different skills challenges — Shooting Challenges, Touch Challenge, Cross & Volley Challenge, Passing Challenge, and Crossbar Challenge. Then it’s time for the game itself on Wednesday. Here’s who you can expect to see Wednesday night (Chicarito notwithstanding. The LAFC star was voted in but, unfortunately, will be out for the game, as will teammate Carlos Vela and New England’s Tajon Buchanan and Carlos Gil):

2021 MLS All-Star Game Rosters: MLS vs. Liga MX

Team MLS Roster

Player Club Position
Gustavo Bou New England Revolution FW
Cade Cowell San Jose Earthquakes FW
Nani Orlando City FW
Ricardo Pepi FC Dallas FW
Diego Rossi LAFC FW
Raul Ruidiaz Seattle Sounders FW
Daniel Salloi Sporting KC FW
Julian Araujo LA Galaxy DF
Yeimar Gomez Andrade Seattle Sounders DF
Jesus Murrillo LAFC DF
Nouhou Tolo Seattle Sounders DF
Miles Robinson Atlanta United DF
Alex Roldan Seattle Sounders DF
James Sands NYCFC DF
Kai Wagner Philadelphia Union DF
Walker Zimmerman Nashville SC DF
George Bello Atlanta United DF
Eduard Atuesta LAFC MF
Damir Kreilach Real Salt Lake MF
Joao Paulo Seattle Sounders MF
Emmanuel Reynoso Minnesota United MF
Cristian Roldan Seattle Sounders MF
Lucas Zelarayan Columbus Crew MF
Rodolfo Pizarro Inter Miami MF
Pedro Gallese Orlando City GK
Matt Turner New England Revolution GK

Team Liga MX Roster

Player Club Position
Jonathan Rodriguez Cruz Azul FW
Santiago Munoz Santos Laguna FW
Rogelio Funes Mori Monterrey FW
Andre-Pierre Gignac Tigres UANL FW
Alexis Canelo Toluca FW
William Tesillo Leon DF
Cesar Montes Monterrey DF
Victor Guzman Tijuana DF
Doria Santos Laguna DF
Pablo Aguilar Cruz Azul DF
Salvador Reyes Puebla DF
Fernando Navarro Leon DF
Jesus Gallardo Monterrey DF
Juan Escobar Cruz Azul DF
Diego Valdes Santos Laguna MF
Rubens Sambueza Toluca MF
Luis Romo Cruz Azul MF
Guido Pizarro Tigres UANL MF
Luis Montes Leon MF
Angel Mena Leon MF
Fernando Gorriaran Santos Laguna MF
Pedro Aquino America MF
Alfredo Talavera UNAM GK
Guillermo Ochoa America GK
Jesus Corona Cruz Azul GK

How to Stream the MLS All-Star Game Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the MLS All-Star Game live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
FS1 (Fox Sports 1)--
Univision-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and Univision + 27 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and Univision + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 31 Top Cable Channels

Soccer Skills Challenge - Vela & Chicharito

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.