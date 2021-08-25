How to Watch the MLS All-Star Game Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The MLS All-Star Game descends on LA, where the best MLS players will face off against the best of Mexico’s Liga MX in a thrilling contest. Which league will reign supreme? Find out on Wednesday, August 25 at 9:30 PM ET. Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the MLS All-Star Game For Free Without Cable

When: Wednesday, August 25 at 9:30 PM ET

TV: FS1, Univision

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

About the MLS All-Star Game

All-Star Week started Sunday with fan events and community days, but the actual contests start Tuesday. The Skills Competition starts this evening at 6 PM ET, where top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in five different skills challenges — Shooting Challenges, Touch Challenge, Cross & Volley Challenge, Passing Challenge, and Crossbar Challenge. Then it’s time for the game itself on Wednesday. Here’s who you can expect to see Wednesday night (Chicarito notwithstanding. The LAFC star was voted in but, unfortunately, will be out for the game, as will teammate Carlos Vela and New England’s Tajon Buchanan and Carlos Gil):

2021 MLS All-Star Game Rosters: MLS vs. Liga MX

Team MLS Roster

Player Club Position Gustavo Bou New England Revolution FW Cade Cowell San Jose Earthquakes FW Nani Orlando City FW Ricardo Pepi FC Dallas FW Diego Rossi LAFC FW Raul Ruidiaz Seattle Sounders FW Daniel Salloi Sporting KC FW Julian Araujo LA Galaxy DF Yeimar Gomez Andrade Seattle Sounders DF Jesus Murrillo LAFC DF Nouhou Tolo Seattle Sounders DF Miles Robinson Atlanta United DF Alex Roldan Seattle Sounders DF James Sands NYCFC DF Kai Wagner Philadelphia Union DF Walker Zimmerman Nashville SC DF George Bello Atlanta United DF Eduard Atuesta LAFC MF Damir Kreilach Real Salt Lake MF Joao Paulo Seattle Sounders MF Emmanuel Reynoso Minnesota United MF Cristian Roldan Seattle Sounders MF Lucas Zelarayan Columbus Crew MF Rodolfo Pizarro Inter Miami MF Pedro Gallese Orlando City GK Matt Turner New England Revolution GK

Team Liga MX Roster

Player Club Position Jonathan Rodriguez Cruz Azul FW Santiago Munoz Santos Laguna FW Rogelio Funes Mori Monterrey FW Andre-Pierre Gignac Tigres UANL FW Alexis Canelo Toluca FW William Tesillo Leon DF Cesar Montes Monterrey DF Victor Guzman Tijuana DF Doria Santos Laguna DF Pablo Aguilar Cruz Azul DF Salvador Reyes Puebla DF Fernando Navarro Leon DF Jesus Gallardo Monterrey DF Juan Escobar Cruz Azul DF Diego Valdes Santos Laguna MF Rubens Sambueza Toluca MF Luis Romo Cruz Azul MF Guido Pizarro Tigres UANL MF Luis Montes Leon MF Angel Mena Leon MF Fernando Gorriaran Santos Laguna MF Pedro Aquino America MF Alfredo Talavera UNAM GK Guillermo Ochoa America GK Jesus Corona Cruz Azul GK

How to Stream the MLS All-Star Game Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the MLS All-Star Game live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options