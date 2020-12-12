How to Watch the 2020 MLS Cup Final Live Online Without Cable

After a longwinded season, the MLS Cup Final is finally upon us, with the [Seattle Sounders] and [Columbus Crew] as the last two teams remaining. The pair will face off for the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy at the Crew’s homestead. The game will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX, UniMás, TUDN.

How to Watch the 2020 MLS Cup Final

When: Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, UniMás, TUDN

The Seattle Sounders come into the match as defending champions, vying for third title. This will be on of the few times the Sounders will be in the finals without their long-time rivalries, Toronto FC. The Sounders have played well for the better part of the regular season even though the lost a some key players. The team still has Nico Lodeiro, who made this year’s MLS best X,I along with strikers Jordan Morris and Raul Ruidiaz. They also have the talents of Australian left back Brad Smith as well as Nouhou Tolo.

The Columbus Crew come in as the underdog. With only one title in franchise history, the team has done some significant restructuring that may give them hope yet. In addition to having home turf advantage, the Crew also has the talents of Jonathan Mensah—their only member of this year’s MLS best XI—as well as a strong midfield trio consisting of Darlington Nagbe, José Artur de Lima Junior, and Lucas Zelarayan, MLS’ newcomer of the year.

