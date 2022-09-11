How to Watch the ‘Monarch’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

FOX is getting set to debut a new drama series set in the world of country music. “Monarch” starring Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon as the first family of country music with Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Anna Friel playing their children. Despite the family’s success, there are secrets buried that they will do whatever is necessary to avoid being dug up. The series is set to debut with a two-night event beginning on Sunday, September 11, as soon as the NFL broadcasts conclude on FOX, roughly around 8 p.m. ET. You can stream it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the “Monarch” premiere

When : Sunday, Sept. 11 approximately at 8 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Sept. 11 approximately at 8 p.m. ET TV : FOX

: FOX Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM 5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

About “Monarch”

“Monarch” is the story of three generations of country music stars, led by the family matriarch (Sarandon) and her husband (Atkins); Sasse, Friel, and Ditto play the couple’s children. The series features the type of controversy and family feuds familiar to viewers of “Empire,” “Nashville,” and “Yellowstone.”

Monarch September 11, 2022 The Romans, America’s first family of country music, are fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of their success is a lie. When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, Nicky Roman, the heir to the crown, already battling an industry stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy.

The series was created by screenwriter Melissa London Hilfers, while Jon Harmon Feldman is the executive producer and showrunner.

The series will also feature guest appearances from real-life country stars, such as Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Little Big Town, and Tanya Tucker. As for music, “Monarch” will feature both original music and cover versions of familiar songs.

How to Stream the “Monarch” premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Monarch” premiere using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options