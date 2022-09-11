 Skip to Content
How to Watch the ‘Monarch’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Stephen Silver

FOX is getting set to debut a new drama series set in the world of country music. “Monarch” starring Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon as the first family of country music with Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Anna Friel playing their children. Despite the family’s success, there are secrets buried that they will do whatever is necessary to avoid being dug up. The series is set to debut with a two-night event beginning on Sunday, September 11, as soon as the NFL broadcasts conclude on FOX, roughly around 8 p.m. ET. You can stream it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the “Monarch” premiere

About “Monarch”

“Monarch” is the story of three generations of country music stars, led by the family matriarch (Sarandon) and her husband (Atkins); Sasse, Friel, and Ditto play the couple’s children. The series features the type of controversy and family feuds familiar to viewers of “Empire,” “Nashville,” and “Yellowstone.”

Monarch

September 11, 2022

The Romans, America’s first family of country music, are fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of their success is a lie. When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, Nicky Roman, the heir to the crown, already battling an industry stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy.

The series was created by screenwriter Melissa London Hilfers, while Jon Harmon Feldman is the executive producer and showrunner.

The series will also feature guest appearances from real-life country stars, such as Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Little Big Town, and Tanya Tucker. As for music, “Monarch” will feature both original music and cover versions of familiar songs.

How to Stream the “Monarch” premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Monarch” premiere using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

"Monarch" official trailer

