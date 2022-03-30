How to Watch the ‘Moon Knight’ Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, and Mobile

It’s been three years since “Avengers: Endgame” and still the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Several big box office successes have hit theaters since 2019, including the recent “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, but now the franchise is back to focusing on its latest MCU series available to anyone with a Disney+ subscription.

Their latest series “Moon Knight,” starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, feels something of a cross between “Batman” and an episode of “Black Mirror.” The first episode airs Wednesday, March 30. Sign up for a subscription to Disney+ to watch Steven Grant’s descent into murky madness and mysterious martial arts.

How to Watch the ‘Moon Knight’ Premiere

About ‘Moon Knight’

Starring Oscar Isaac, “Moon Knight” starts off in a similar vein to many a Marvel superhero: The mild-mannered gift shop employee with a secret superhero identity. Unlike Dr. Strange or Steve Rogers, however, Steven Grant (Isaac) is not in a healthy mental space. Plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, Grant is a victim of DID (dissociative identity disorder) and shares a body with a mercenary named Marc Spector. Finding a way to navigate the complexities of his shifting identity plays a key role in “Moon Knight,” accompanied by outstanding visual effects, excellent acting, and, of course, cool fight scenes.

Grant’s mental troubles ground the show in realism, keeping the stakes personal and believable, but there’s just enough mysticism involved to keep the superhero vibe well and alive. Spector came into contact with an Egyptian moon god, Khonshu, a vengeful entity who seeks to unleash his particular brand of justice upon the criminal element.

While Marvel’s recent shows like “Hawkeye” (2020) and “What If” (2021) largely focused on the franchise’s established characters, this phase of Marvel TV is using Disney+ to introduce and integrate a new cast of characters to join the roster. Starring alongside Isaac are Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, Lucy Thackeray, and Gaspard Ulliel. Watch the premiere on March 30 with a subscription to Disney+

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Moon Knight’ on Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.