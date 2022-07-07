How to Watch the ‘Moonhaven’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The fate of humanity hangs in the balance with the premiere of AMC+’s new sci-fi mystery series “Moonhaven.” Over 100 years in the future, a smuggler is marooned on the titular lunar colony where an AI-led paradise may hold the key to saving life on Earth. She must choose between helping the planet or giving aid to those who would see its eventual abandonment. The search for truth starts on Thursday, July 7 with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+.

Bella Sway is a space transport pilot and smuggler struggling to survive 100 years in Earth’s future. Convicted of a crime and stuck on the lunar colony Moonhaven, she is immediately skeptical of the paradise that surrounds her. Soon, Sway learns of a plot to overthrow the AI leading effort to heal Mother Earth and she must choose which side she’s on. Partnering with a local detective, she pursues her own goals while attempting to traverse the maze of intrigue that threatens not only her own life but humanity as a whole.

From the mind of Peter Ocko (“Black Sails”), “Moonhaven” stars Emma McDonald “Queens of Mystery”), Dominic Monaghan (“Lost”), Amara Karan (“Hope Street”), Ayelet Zurer (“Losing Alice”) and Joe Manganiello (“True Blood”). The two premiere episodes of “Moonhaven” will release on Thursday, July 7 with further episodes coming out on consecutive Thursdays.

New subscribers can watch the series with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+. Current subscribers will have access to the first two episodes of the series on Thursday, July 7.

AMC+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV