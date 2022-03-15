 Skip to Content
How to Watch the ‘Mr. Mayor’ Season 2 Premiere Live Online for Free Without Cable

Jeremy Milliner

It may not seem like it from afar, but leadership is not easy for blissfully ignorant people. When winsome Neil Bremer (Ted Danson) decides to run for office, it’s blissful ignorance that makes him look banal and out-of-touch in the public gaze. Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s “Mr. Mayor” is returning, so get ready for the second season of Bremer trying to impress his daughter Orly by striving for the last position she would ever care about. Watch the season premiere on NBC at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 15, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the ‘Mr. Mayor’ Season 2 Premiere

You can also stream new episodes of “Mr. Mayor” on Peacock the day after they air on NBC.

About ‘Mr. Mayor’

At its heart, “Mr. Mayor” is about Bremer trying to prove his worth to his skeptical teenage daughter, Orly. The first season opened with him becoming the mayor, but he wasn’t lauded the way that he expected. Rather, he must now contend with the unfamiliarities and awkwardness created by his age gap and unintentional detachment from the middle class.

Nevertheless, Danson plays his role to perfection. Winsome and endearing, Bremer may appear foppish at first, but he’s a protagonist that audiences still want to see succeed. It’s here where the show’s supporting cast gets to really shine; Holly Hunter and Bobby Moynihan bring out the best in Danson, and their more grounded (but still funny in their own right) roles are the perfect springboard for his more caricature performance.

Originally conceptualized as a spinoff of her show “30 Rock” (2006), Tina Fey’s strong sense of comedy radiates through “Mr. Mayor” just as brightly. The series did feature a between-season holiday special that aired on Dec. 15, 2021, but the official Season 2 premiere hits NBC on March 15. Watch it live at 8:30 p.m. ET, or stream it at your leisure with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Mr. Mayor

January 7, 2021

A retired businessman runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic and connect with his teenage daughter, all while trying to get anything right for America’s second weirdest city.

How to Stream ‘Mr. Mayor’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Mr. Mayor” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Preview for 'Mr. Mayor' Season Two Premiere

