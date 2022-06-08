How to Watch the ‘Ms. Marvel’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile
Disney+ and Marvel continue to bring super-powered heroics to the small screen with “Ms. Marvel.” The series follows the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) newest superheroine as she struggles to learn if she can save the day while trying to be a high school student and devoted daughter at the same time! Join the adventure with Ms. Marvel on June 8, only with a Subscription to Disney+.
How to Stream ‘Ms. Marvel’ on Disney+
- When: June 8
- TV: Disney+
- Stream: Watch a Subscription to Disney+.
About ‘Ms. Marvel
For the newest MCU outing from Disney+, “Ms. Marvel” tells the story of Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teen living in Jersey City. With her love of gaming and a boundless passion for superheroes, the high-schooler soon finds herself in possession of awesome powers that she must learn to control. Can she figure out how to become just like her idol Captain Marvel, or will pressure from school, family, and friends make her new gifts feel more like a curse?
Disney+ is proud to present the first Pakistani superhero to the MCU. In addition to releasing on Disney+, the studio will also feature the show in three theatrical screenings in Pakistan as the streaming service isn’t available in that country.
“We’re finally beginning to believe that superheroes come in all shapes and forms, all colors and sizes,” said Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, co-director of the series. “And that it’s important to tell a story, which resonates with a global audience. To birth a superhero that so many young people growing up around the world can see a reflection of themselves in.”
What is the ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode Schedule?
Disney+ will begin airing “Ms. Marvel” on Wednesday, June 8, and will continue with a weekly episode release until the season finale on July 13.
- Episode 1: June 8
- Episode 2: June 15
- Episode 3: June 22
- Episode 4: June 29
- Episode 5: July 6
- Episode 6: July 13
Ms. Marvel
A great student, avid gamer, and voracious fan-fic scribe, Kamala Khan has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. However, she struggles to fit in at home and at school — that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?
Can You Stream ‘Ms. Marvel’ for Free on Disney+?
Unfortunately, Disney+ does not offer a free trial, so you will have to subscribe to the streaming service to watch Ms. Marvel.” For the best value, consider the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu+, & ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Ms. Marvel’ on Disney+?
“Ms. Marvel” on Disney+ is available to stream on most devices. You can access Disney+ on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.Sign Up