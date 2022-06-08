How to Watch the ‘Ms. Marvel’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Disney+ and Marvel continue to bring super-powered heroics to the small screen with “Ms. Marvel.” The series follows the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) newest superheroine as she struggles to learn if she can save the day while trying to be a high school student and devoted daughter at the same time! Join the adventure with Ms. Marvel on June 8, only with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Stream ‘Ms. Marvel’ on Disney+

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

About ‘Ms. Marvel

For the newest MCU outing from Disney+, “Ms. Marvel” tells the story of Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teen living in Jersey City. With her love of gaming and a boundless passion for superheroes, the high-schooler soon finds herself in possession of awesome powers that she must learn to control. Can she figure out how to become just like her idol Captain Marvel, or will pressure from school, family, and friends make her new gifts feel more like a curse?

Disney+ is proud to present the first Pakistani superhero to the MCU. In addition to releasing on Disney+, the studio will also feature the show in three theatrical screenings in Pakistan as the streaming service isn’t available in that country.

“We’re finally beginning to believe that superheroes come in all shapes and forms, all colors and sizes,” said Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, co-director of the series. “And that it’s important to tell a story, which resonates with a global audience. To birth a superhero that so many young people growing up around the world can see a reflection of themselves in.”

What is the ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode Schedule?

Disney+ will begin airing “Ms. Marvel” on Wednesday, June 8, and will continue with a weekly episode release until the season finale on July 13.

Episode 1: June 8

June 8 Episode 2: June 15

June 15 Episode 3: June 22

June 22 Episode 4: June 29

June 29 Episode 5: July 6

July 6 Episode 6: July 13

Ms. Marvel June 8, 2022 A great student, avid gamer, and voracious fan-fic scribe, Kamala Khan has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. However, she struggles to fit in at home and at school — that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?

Can You Stream ‘Ms. Marvel’ for Free on Disney+?

Unfortunately, Disney+ does not offer a free trial, so you will have to subscribe to the streaming service to watch Ms. Marvel.” For the best value, consider the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu+, & ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Ms. Marvel’ on Disney+?

“Ms. Marvel” on Disney+ is available to stream on most devices. You can access Disney+ on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.