How to Watch ‘The Ms. Pat Show’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

One of the most inventive comedies on TV is returning to screens this week. “The Ms. Pat Show” will debut its third season exclusively on BET+ on Thursday, Feb. 23. The comedy stars Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams on her journey from ex-con to comic sensation, and the trials and tribulations she faces along the way. The series reflects Williams’ real-life journey to stardom and focuses on her and the family members she drags (often reluctantly) to the top. You can watch the Season 3 premiere of “The Ms. Pat Show” with a 7-Day Free Trial of BET+.

How to Watch Season 3 Premiere of “The Ms. Pat Show”

About “The Ms. Pat Show”

This adults-only sitcom centers on Ms. Pat. Having become a teen mom in Atlanta, and following that up with a prison stint, it’s safe to say her life has had its fair share of ups and downs. She tries to settle into the quiet life of a suburban mother in Indiana, but her story is upended once again when she finds success by using the difficult moments of her life for laughs in a stand-up comedy routine.

In Season 3, Ms. Pat will find herself opening for one of her most beloved comedy heroes. She’s still juggling success with her family life, and there will be plenty of opportunities for the two to intersect this season, with hilarious consequences. The show will also grapple with plenty of real-life issues, forcing viewers to wonder “Did that really just come out of her mouth?” before realizing “Yep, it sure did.”

Can You Stream Season 3 Premiere of ‘The Ms. Pat Show’ For Free?

If you’re not a BET+ user already, yes! BET+ offers new customers a seven-day free trial of its service, so you can see the first episode of Season 3 of “The Ms. Pat Show” free!

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Season 3 Premiere of ‘The Ms. Pat Show’ on BET+?

BET+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

    BET+ is an online streaming service from BET Networks, launched as a joint venture with Tyler Perry Studios. As one of the largest online subscription video-on-demand services focused on the Black audience and lovers of Black culture, BET+ features more than 1,000 hours of premium content including new, exclusive programming, iconic TV series, movie favorites, as well as documentaries, and specials from BET Networks. BET+ offers original programming from Tyler Perry, including his plays, series, and box office hits.

    BET+ can be added as an Amazon Prime Video channel if you’d like to simplify your streaming.

Watch a Trailer for Season 3 of 'The Ms. Pat Show'

