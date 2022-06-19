 Skip to Content
How to Watch the ‘Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

A new miniseries about the tragic murders in the Murdaugh family premieres this weekend. The series, titled “Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty,” gives more insight into the family, their power over South Carolina’s “low country,” and the shocking deaths that made headlines. All three episodes premiere back-to-back on Sunday, June 19 at 9/8c on ID. You can watch “Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty’ Premiere

All three episodes in the miniseries will also be available to stream on discovery+ the same day that they air.

Does discovery+ Offer a Free Trial?

discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to stream “Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty” after it premieres on ID. If you have already used a discovery+ trial, you will have to sign up for the streaming service, which costs $4.99 per month (ad lite) or $6.99 per month (ad-free). You will also gain access to the many other titles on discovery+.

About ‘Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty’

“Murdaugh Murders” gives viewers a closer look at one of the most horrifying crimes in recent memory, including the unsolved murders of Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son. The family’s power and influence appear to play a major role in the investigation as well. Alex is already facing 700 years behind bars for financial crimes.

In the series, viewers will discover new details about the investigation through a series of interviews with people who knew the family. Journalists, experts, and investigators will weigh in, too.

The three episodes air at the following times on Sunday, June 19:

  1. “Pandora’s Box” at 9/8c
  2. “Something Wicked This Way Comes” at 10/9c
  3. “The Well of Evil” at 11/10c

How to Stream the ‘Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty” premiere live on ID using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Investigation Discovery

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Investigation Discovery + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Investigation Discovery + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Investigation Discovery + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Investigation Discovery + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Investigation Discovery + 17 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Investigation Discovery + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Clip of the Murdaugh Murders News Coverage:

