How to Watch the ‘Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

A new miniseries about the tragic murders in the Murdaugh family premieres this weekend. The series, titled “Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty,” gives more insight into the family, their power over South Carolina’s “low country,” and the shocking deaths that made headlines. All three episodes premiere back-to-back on Sunday, June 19 at 9/8c on ID. You can watch “Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All three episodes in the miniseries will also be available to stream on discovery+ the same day that they air.

About ‘Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty’

“Murdaugh Murders” gives viewers a closer look at one of the most horrifying crimes in recent memory, including the unsolved murders of Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son. The family’s power and influence appear to play a major role in the investigation as well. Alex is already facing 700 years behind bars for financial crimes.

In the series, viewers will discover new details about the investigation through a series of interviews with people who knew the family. Journalists, experts, and investigators will weigh in, too.

The three episodes air at the following times on Sunday, June 19:

“Pandora’s Box” at 9/8c “Something Wicked This Way Comes” at 10/9c “The Well of Evil” at 11/10c

