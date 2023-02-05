How to Watch ‘Murder in Big Horn’ Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Murder in Big Horn’ Premiere

For the people of Big Horn County, the tragic reality of indigenous girls and women going missing is one they’re quite used to. Over the past decade, dozens of women from the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Nations have disappeared from Big Horn County. This disturbing trend of hate crimes and horrific acts has gone on since colonial times, and arrests and convictions are as rare as these awful crimes getting mainstream TV coverage.

“Murder in Big Horn” looks at these horrific crimes and their investigations through three different perspectives: that of Native families, Native journalists, and local law enforcement.

The series was directed by Razelle Benally and Matthew Galkin. Benally, an Oglala Lakota/Diné filmmaker, previously wrote for the acclaimed television series “Dark Winds,” and is in the process of making her film directorial debut. Galkin is best known for his work on another SHOWTIME limited series, “Murder in the Bayou.” The three-part docuseries premiered at Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22.

‘Murder in Big Horn’ Premiere Schedule

Sling TV will be airing ‘Murder in Big Horn’ Premiere on Sunday, February 5, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Episode 1 : Sunday, February 5, 2023

: Sunday, February 5, 2023 Episode 2 : Sunday, February 12, 2023

: Sunday, February 12, 2023 Episode 3: Sunday, February 19, 2023

