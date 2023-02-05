 Skip to Content
Murder in Big Horn Showtime

How to Watch ‘Murder in Big Horn’ Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Matt Rainis

[Showtime’ Documentary Films’ latest project is one that is deeply personal and tragically American. “Murder in Big Horn” follows the tribal members and communities within Big Horn County, Montana, which has been battling an epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women that can trace its roots back to colonial times. A harrowing look at one of the darkest crime trends in the United States today, this three-episode limited series is coming to Showtime on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch Murder in Big Horn: Miniseries and Showtime with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, SHOWTIME, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch ‘Murder in Big Horn’ Premiere

About ‘Murder in Big Horn’ Premiere

For the people of Big Horn County, the tragic reality of indigenous girls and women going missing is one they’re quite used to. Over the past decade, dozens of women from the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Nations have disappeared from Big Horn County. This disturbing trend of hate crimes and horrific acts has gone on since colonial times, and arrests and convictions are as rare as these awful crimes getting mainstream TV coverage.

“Murder in Big Horn” looks at these horrific crimes and their investigations through three different perspectives: that of Native families, Native journalists, and local law enforcement.

The series was directed by Razelle Benally and Matthew Galkin. Benally, an Oglala Lakota/Diné filmmaker, previously wrote for the acclaimed television series “Dark Winds,” and is in the process of making her film directorial debut. Galkin is best known for his work on another SHOWTIME limited series, “Murder in the Bayou.” The three-part docuseries premiered at Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22.

Can you watch ‘Murder in Big Horn’ Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Murder in Big Horn: Miniseries and Showtime as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘Murder in Big Horn’ Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, or SHOWTIME.

‘Murder in Big Horn’ Premiere Schedule

Sling TV will be airing ‘Murder in Big Horn’ Premiere on Sunday, February 5, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Sunday, February 19, 2023.

  • Episode 1: Sunday, February 5, 2023
  • Episode 2: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Episode 3: Sunday, February 19, 2023

What devices can you use to stream ‘Murder in Big Horn’ Premiere?

You can watch Murder in Big Horn: Miniseries and Showtime on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Murder in Big Horn’ Premiere Trailer

  • Murder in Big Horn: Miniseries

    February 5, 2023

    A powerful portrait of tribal members and their communities within Big Horn County, Montana battling an epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) that has been prevalent since colonization. This docuseries examines the circumstances surrounding many of these cases, told solely through the perspectives of those involved: Native families, Native journalists, and local law enforcement officers.

  Showtime

    Showtime is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.

