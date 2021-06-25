How to Watch ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Series Premiere For Free Online
“The Mysterious Benedict Society,” based on the best-selling young adult novels by Trenton Lee Stewart, is about to find new life in the form of an eight-episode TV series.
Originally slated to be a Hulu exclusive, “The Mysterious Benedict Society” will be premiering on Disney+ on Friday, June 25 with two leading episodes. The family-friendly series follows four gifted orphans as they join Mr. Benedict in an effort to save the world from a global crisis.
Tony Hale, best known as the hook-handed, mother-adoring Buster Bluth on “Arrested Development,” plays a dual role in the series as both the titular Mr. Benedict as well as his evil twin, Mr. Curtain.
How to Watch “The Mysterious Benedict Society”
- When: Premieres Friday, June 25, with New Episodes Every Friday
- Where: Disney+
- Stream: Watch with subscription to Disney+
About “The Mysterious Benedict Society”
After winning a scholarship competition, four precocious orphans, Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance, are recruited by the oddball Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global catastrophe known as “The Emergency.” The kids have to infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to get to the bottom of the crisis. When it’s discovered that the Headmaster, Dr. Curtain, appears to be masterminding the worldwide panic, the orphans of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” spring into action.
Kristen Schaal, Ryan Hurst, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho, and Marta Timofeeva co-star in the Disney+ exclusive series.
Can You Watch “The Mysterious Benedict Society” on Disney+ For Free?
While Disney+ no longer offers a free trial of the service, if you are an Xbox Game Pass Subscriber, you can get a 1-Month Free Trial for a limited time.
Otherwise, your best bet is to either sign up for Disney+ for $7.99 a month, or the Disney Bundle for $13.99 a month.
When Are New Episodes of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” Released?
Two episodes of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” will be released on Friday, June 25, with the rest coming every Friday until August 6th.
