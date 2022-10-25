 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver, Matt Tamanini

There are times when the world needs a hero, and sometimes that hero just happens to be a group of kids. In “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” a group of four children are recruited by Nicholas Benedict to put an end to the evil plans of Dr. L.D. Curtain — who is secretly Benedict’s long-lost twin brother. The first season of the show debuted on Disney+ and now Season 2 is set to debut on the Disney Channel this week. You can check out what evils Mr. Benedict and his team of talented kids must put an end to when the show returns on Tuesday, Oct. 25 with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the “Mysterious Benedict Society” Season 2 Premiere

Season 2 of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

About the “Mysterious Benedict Society” Season 2 Premiere

Based on the series of children’s books by Trenton Lee Stewart, the “Mysterious Benedict Society” stars veteran actor Tony Hale as Mr. Benedict, who gathers four kids to infiltrate the Learning Institute for Veritas and Enlightenment (L.I.V.E) where Dr. Curtain is secretly sending out subliminal messages designed to let him control peoples’ thoughts.

The Mysterious Benedict Society

June 25, 2021

Four gifted orphans are recruited by an eccentric benefactor to go on a secret mission. Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, they must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications, while creating a new sort of family along the way.

The new season sees Mr. Benedict missing, and the kids need to find and rescue him before it’s too late. Fortunately, the team’s mentor has left behind a set of clues to help them find him.

In addition to Hale, the “Mysterious Benedict Society” stars Kristen Schaal, Ryan Hurst, MaameYaa Boafo, and, as the children, Mystic Inscho, Seth B. Carr, Trae Maridadi, Marta Kessler, and Emmy DeOliveira.

How to Stream the “Mysterious Benedict Society” Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Mysterious Benedict Society” Season 2 Premiere using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Official Season 2 trailer for "The Mysterious Benedict Society"

