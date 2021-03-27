How to Watch the 2021 NAACP Image Awards Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

2020 was a rocky year for everyone, but it’s through sifting the sands of misfortune that people often find the brightest gold. That’s what the NAACP Image Awards have always been about - celebrating the triumphs of American people, and bringing their accomplishments to light on live television. Tune into BET March 27 at 8:00 EST to watch this year’s NAACP Image Awards, or watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch the 2021 NAACP Image Awards

When: Saturday, March 27, 8/7c

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 52nd NAACP Image Awards started Monday, 3/22 with a non-televised ceremony. Most notably, President Barack Obama’s bestselling memoir “A Promised Land” won this year’s award for outstanding nonfiction literary work. Other winners included Walter Mosely’s “The Awkward Black Man,” (outstanding fiction literary work), “John Lewis: Good Trouble” for outstanding documentary, and Jacqueline Woodson’s “Before the Ever After” as this year’s outstanding literary work for teens.

Coming up on the 27th will be the announcement for this year’s Outstanding Social Media Personalities (nominees include Tiffany Aliche, Desi Banks, Tabitha Brown, Kevin Fredericks, and Karlton Humes), Entertainer of the Year (D-Nice, Regina King, Viola Davis, Trevor Noah, and Tyler Perry), and more. The remainder of 2021’s non-televised honors will also be presented via the Image Awards’ website daily through Friday, hosted by “Entertainment Tonight” star, Nischelle Turner. Tune into BET at 8:00 EST to watch the event live.

Can you stream the NAACP Image Awards for free?

Both Philo and FuboTV offer 7-day trials. Sign up with either service and you can watch the event for free.

What time are the NAACP Image Awards?

The ceremony airs March 27th, 8:00 EST, 7:00 central time.

