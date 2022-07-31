How To Watch The ‘Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, IOS, and Mobile

Grab your homemade spear and get a fire going, because the new season of Discovery’s “Naked and Afraid XL” is premiering on Sunday, July 31, and it comes with a frozen twist. Series alumni are coming back to bring their skills to an all-new, and all dangerous environment. You can watch the first episode of the new season on Sunday, July 31 at 8 pm. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

“Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen” follows 12 series veterans returning to test their mettle in the rocky mountains of Montana for 14 days and nights. Split into four teams upon arrival, the survivalists are not given any shoes, food, or water. With only a handful of raw materials, primitive tools, and survival instincts, contestants must endure the dangerous forces of nature all around them.

These survivors are not new to the game, having already faced the dangerous jungles of the Amazon, the crushing heat of Africa, and the deadly reptiles of southeast Asia. Find out if they will be able to conquer the wild in this new, deadly cold environment.

