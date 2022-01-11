 Skip to Content
How to Watch the ‘Naomi’ Series Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

This week, a new DC Comics-inspired series arrives on The CW. “Naomi,” produced by filmmaker Ava DuVernay, tells the story of a Superman-obsessed teenaged girl whose life is turned upside down after a supernatural event. The “Naomi” series premiere premieres live on Tuesday, January 11 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the ‘Naomi’ Series Premiere

About ‘Naomi’

“Naomi” introduces a new member to the comic book world. Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) is a teenaged girl in high school who loves the fictional superhero, Superman. She was adopted as a child and has very supportive parents. Everything seems to be going well for her in school and with her friends, but things quickly change. After a shocking, supernatural event hits her hometown, Naomi soon realizes that she has superpowers of her own, shaking up her comfortable, easy life.

Though the series is somewhat connected to the rest of the DC Comics universe, “Naomi” is a fresh story that takes viewers down a whole new path. The rest of the cast includes Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Barry Watson, Mary-Charles Jones, Aidan Gemme, Mouzam Makkar, Will Meyers, and Daniel Puig.

Naomi

January 11, 2022

Follow a teen girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes

How to Stream the ‘Naomi’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Naomi” series premiere live on The CW using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

