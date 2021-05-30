How to Watch the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Without Cable

Charlotte Motor Speedway will be buzzing this weekend as NASCAR descends on North Carolina! The Coca-Cola 600 will have no shortage of high octane left turns, as we move one race closer to the NASCAR playoffs. Past winners Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex, Jr., Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, and Kevin Harvick look to add another victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway to their resumes, while Cup Series season points leader Denny Hamlin looks to actually win a race for the first time this season.

How to Stream the Coca-Cola 600

When: Sunday, May 30 at 6 PM EST

TV: FOX

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

While Hamlin’s currently the top dog as far as season points are concerned, he’s not the betting favorite. DraftKings Sportsbook has both Kyle Larson and Martin Truex, Jr. as co-favorites at +550 to finish first. Following them are Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott at +650 odds, then Denny Hamlin (+800,) and Brad Keselowski (+1000.)

Truex, Jr. has 3 wins on the season, and another win would do wonders for his playoff positioning. A win by racers on the outside looking in, like Matt DiBenedetto, Kurt Busch, or Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. would help them get into the playoff picture and avoid sitting at home come the postseason.

